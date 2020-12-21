Jehovah-Jireh put together a 31-point third quarter to pull away for a 70-53 win over Live Oak on Monday in Walker's Christmas Challenge.
The Eagles led 28-22 at halftime before Jehovah-Jireh went on a 31-14 run in the third quarter as Brandon Harton scored 16 of his 24 points and JP Ricks scored nine of his 23 points.
Baylor Wells led Live Oak with 13 points, Justin Morris added 12 with eight in the second quarter, and CJ Davis had 12.
(0) comments
