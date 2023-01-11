The youthful Denham Springs High basketball team is showing signs of growing up, and against McKinley, the Yellow Jackets did it in a big way.
JK O’Conner’s 3-pointer from near mid-court as time expired lifted the Yellow Jackets to a 47-46 win in overtime Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Denham Springs had the ball with 2.1 seconds left in the game, and Brock Smith bounced a pass in to O’Conner, who was cutting from left to right on the play.
O’Conner fired off a running shot from the right side just ahead of the mid-court line on the final play to win it.
Denham Springs (15-5) rallied from a 29-22 deficit heading into the fourth quarter, outscoring McKinley 16-9 in the final period to knot the score at 38-38 to force overtime.
McKinley (12-7) led 20-15 at halftime.
Jermaine O’Conner led DSHS with 21 points, while Maison Vorise added nine. JK O’Conner and Smith each had six points, with Smith hitting two 3-pointers. Dillon Maxie chipped in five.
Denham Springs hit four 3-pointers and went 9-for-16 at the line, while McKinley was 6-for-13 at the stripe.
