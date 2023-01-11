Parish Tournament DSHS-Doyle Boys J.K. O'Conner, Jachin Kennedy

Denham Springs' J.K. O'Conner shoots against Doyle's Jachin Kennedy during the Livingston Parish Tournament.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

The youthful Denham Springs High basketball team is showing signs of growing up, and against McKinley, the Yellow Jackets did it in a big way.

JK O’Conner’s 3-pointer from near mid-court as time expired lifted the Yellow Jackets to a 47-46 win in overtime Tuesday at Grady Hornsby Gym.

