Springfield basketball coach John Hii had heard he might have a special player on his hands when he took the job last summer.
It didn’t take long for him to find out everything he’d heard about Bryce Johnson was spot on.
So just how long did it take for Hii to figure it out? Try the Bulldogs’ first tryout over the summer.
“I had them do a drill in which they only got two dribbles from half-court to make a layup, and I watched him get all the way to the rim in two dribbles,” Hii said. “For a high school player, that’s pretty rare.”
That was just the start of Hii’s introduction to Johnson’s skill set.
“So on the next one, I said, ‘Hey Bryce, just go ahead and dunk this next one.’ And he said, ‘OK.’’’ So almost effortlessly it appeared, he just dunks the next one. And I said, ‘Well. I have something.’” I knew from right then, probably 15 seconds within meeting him, that I had definitely the potential to have a very special player. We just had to make sure that the skills were there and the right mindset was there.”
For Hii, Johnson’s skills are certainly there. It’s the mindset, Springfield's first-year coach said Johnson can improve upon. He’s looking for Johnson to get a bit more aggressive under the basket, even though the Bulldogs have relied heavily on their rebounding during an undefeated start to District 10-2A play heading into Friday’s game against French Settlement.
In an effort to improve his game, Johnson, a senior, played AAU ball over the summer for the first time, giving him a new perspective on the game.
“I learned that I have to be a whole lot more physical,” Johnson said. “Over the summer, it was a whole (different) game. I think it really helped just playing, making me stronger.
“Scoring-wise, it’s helped tremendously,” Johnson said. “I’m just a lot stronger with the ball and (have) more confidence going up with each shot. The talent there is so much more competitive, and it really made me realize how I have to step up and give 100 percent every time I step on the court,” Johnson said.
It’s paid off to the point that Johnson scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season, but the Bulldogs were still trying to find their way during a stretch during of six straight losses, including a 61-56 overtime setback to Ascension Catholic in which they battled back to take the lead before losing.
At that point, Johnson, the team captain, got together with co-captain T’Shoin Thompson, Trevor Martin and Collin Hayden to try and right the ship in time for the start of league play.
“We kind of talked, and it was like, ‘We have to fix this before district and get going,’” Johnson said. “I remember we were like, ‘Alright, we almost did it, but now we just have to start finishing these games.’”
The Bulldogs opened district play with a 72-59 win over French Settlement then dropped a 94-50 non-district decision to Central. That set the stage for a showdown with St. Helena, a 70-64 win in which Johnson scored 40 points with 25 rebounds.
“The first quarter, I came out and I really didn’t miss much,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘This is the game. This is the one.’ I knew I had 19 at half, and then when I heard that, I said, ‘Alright, I have to finish.’”
As big as Johnson’s scoring effort against the Hawks was, Hii said he couldn’t have done it without his teammates, including Hayden, who added 10 points.
“As far as coaching goes, that is probably the most unselfish 40 points I’ve ever seen because he’s not an iso (isolation), one-on-one guy,” Hii said. “He’s just not the kind of guy that you give the ball and say, ‘Alright, everybody else get out of the way.’ He relies on a lot of teammates to create passes for him, and as we’re coming to the end of the season, the team chemistry and understanding of when we play together, it produces better for us. He’ll be the first person to tell you he couldn’t have scored 40 without his teammates, and they know that if Bryce doesn’t score 40 points, we probably don’t win that game.
“He understands that he does not get 40 without other people making a difference, because if you only have one player that puts the ball in the basket, then the other team is just going to collapse, and he’s not going to get the same looks,” Hii said. “But whenever he has his head up, and he’s seeing the floor better, other teammates are cutting and making the right passes, making the right plays. They can’t focus just on him any more, so it’s better for everybody."
Hii said part of what’s helped Johnson build on his game this season is that he’s more active than he was as a junior.
“In looking at film compared from last year to this year, there’s just more movement and he sees the floor so much better,” Hii said. “One thing that we’ve gone over, even watching film, when he makes a good play, it’s ‘did you look at your other options? Did you know what your other options were? – and just widening the floor for him to see more options.”
Springfield picked up a 57-50 win over St. Thomas Aquinas and finished the first round league play with a 4-0 record after notching a 68-50 win Tuesday over Doyle. The Bulldogs had 51 rebounds as a team, while Johnson had 22 points and 17 rebounds. Thompson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Hayden added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
“I feel the bond between my teammates and I this year is a lot closer,” said Johnson, who said the team has worked to spend more time together by going to each other’s homes and eating together to help build team unity. “As a team and as players, the past few games, we really talked about playing as a team and coming together and getting closer with one another and hanging out more and just trying to come together more,” Johnson said. “It’s just coincidence, but good thing, because this is the time that we need to be at our best.”
Being the best is something Hii knows Johnson can still work toward.
“The biggest enemy for him, and always has been as far as I’m concerned, is that he just does not know how good he can be,” Hii said. “His arms are so long. His legs are long. When we do running and sprinting stuff, he’s going to be one of the first guys to finish, and usually as a big man, in taller guys, that’s not very common.
“From last year to the start of this year, it’s gotten better, and from the start of the year games-wise until now, it’s gotten better and I know from now until the end of the regular season, it’s going to get better.”
Hii said he has his own way to motivate Johnson when he needs it.
“It’s very rare now, but just saying, ‘Hey man, he wanted the ball more than you. You must be tired. Come have a seat.’ There are ways to speak to a player, and that’s one of the ways. He says, ‘Oh yeah, you’re probably right.’ He is such a hard worker. I can’t say enough good things.”
Johnson is well aware he can get better.
“There’s always things to improve on,” said Johnson, who said he’d like to improve on his ball-handling and shooting efficiency. “From this year to last year, I’ve gotten a lot more confident in myself and feel more comfortable on the court, but there’s still room for improvement.”
Hii said the skill set is already in place for Johnson.
“I think one of the biggest changes for him has been stepping into a leadership role as a senior and kind of understanding, ‘hey, this is my last year that I get to do this.’ Nobody’s guaranteed tomorrow, and any college coach that decides to pick up Bryce has absolutely made a great choice because he’s the kind of athlete that you want on your team. He’s the kind of kid that you want on your team. He’s got it all.”
Johnson, who said he’s talked with Baton Rouge Community College and Centenary, said he’s unsure whether he’ll play in college.
“I want to, but I’m kind of being picky on where it’s at and things like that,” Johnson said.
Right now, he’s more focused on getting Springfield to postseason play, preferrably as district champions.
“The number one goal is (winning) district,” Johnson said. “We’re taking it game by game. Of course, playoffs are a realistic goal for us, and we’re just trying to win these district games and then win the district championship. While (we're) winning these games, it should help us with power rankings and making the playoffs and trying to make a run.”
