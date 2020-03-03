LIVINGSTON – All season long, Doyle boys basketball coach Daniel Kennedy preached to his team the importance of playing a full 32 minutes of basketball.
In the end, No. 10 Jonesboro-Hodge made key plays down the stretch, pulling away for a 74-66 win over No. 7 Doyle in a Class 2A regional playoff game Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“First of all, you give credit to Jonesboro-Hodge,” Kennedy said. “They’re a good team, and they presented some problems for us, but I can’t tell you how proud I am of our guys for their competitiveness, their toughness, their grit tonight. You’re outmatched athletically in size, and they have some talented guys that can play as well. They weren’t just athletes. They were some good basketball players, and for our guys to really show some competitiveness and toughness, I was really proud of that.
“They just made more plays, especially in that fourth quarter …,” Kennedy continued. “When they needed plays, they were able to make them, and it seemed like we came up short when we had to have those plays. It wasn’t what we didn’t do, it’s more what they did do, so credit to them.”
Doyle led 53-48 going into the fourth quarter and by five twice more – the last time at 57-52 on a jumper by Braden Keen – before Justin Calahan’s basket keyed a run that put Jonesboro-Hodge up 59-57 on Edward Kany’s 3-pointer.
Doyle twice got as close as a point – the last time on Andrew Yuratich’s basket, cutting the lead to 60-59. But Jonesboro-Hodge’s LaDamien Bradford, a Texas A&M signee, converted a three-point play which sparked a burst that pushed the lead to 67-62.
Jonesboro-Hodge scored the rest of its points at the free-throw line, going 7-for-15 as Doyle struggled from the field.
During the same stretch, the Tigers missed the front end of a one-and-one and struggled from the field, with Yuratich, who finished with 13, scoring the team’s last four points.
“We’ll talk about that fourth quarter as a coaching staff, just the missed opportunities we had to get that (lead) from five to kind of stretch it even further and kind of put a little distance …” Kennedy said.
Jonesboro-Hodge led 36-35 at halftime before Thomas Hodges’ 3-pointer gave Doyle a 38-36 lead. From there, there were four ties and five lead changes, with the Tigers going on a 9-0 run to lead 53-48 going into the fourth quarter.
Keen, who finished with 18 points, had seven in the second quarter and six in the third quarter.
“I think when a team’s scoring right back with us, I think it kind of fires us up a little bit because we’re trying to win the fight,” Keen said. “I think it helps us because all of our guys are real competitive, and we just like competition.”
At the end of the first quarter, Jonesboro-Hodge led 15-12, and the second quarter turned into a 3-point shooting showcase as the teams combined for 10 treys, each hitting five.
Calahan led Jonesboro-Hodge with three in the quarter, while Doyle's Logan Turner, who finished with 12 points on four threes, hit two in the quarter. Calahan had 18 points, while Bradford had 21.
“It’s a playoff game,” Turner said. “You’ve got to be really competitive, and they had really good dude (Bradford), and it really made me step up my competitiveness. Me and him going back at it, and our team – everybody was in the game. We came up short. It is what it is.”
Keen, Landon Wolfe and Barrios hit the other 3-pointers during the quarter helping Jonesboro-Hodge to a 36-35 halftime lead. Doyle had nine 3-pointers as a team, while Jonesboro-Hodge hit seven.
“I trusted my teammates, because usually they always yell at me to shoot the ball,” Barrios said of the 3-pointer, which was part of a 13-point effort. “I usually don’t take shots like that, but as soon as it came off my hands, I knew it was good.”
The largest lead in the second quarter was four points by Jonesboro-Hodge.
“It’s a playoff game,” Kennedy said. “The team that plays close to their best the majority of it’s going to win. I really felt good at halftime about where we were at and how our guys were playing. Both teams shot it really well with defense on them.”
There were also three ties in the quarter, which was fast-paced, like much of the game.
“We wanted to play fast, but we wanted to slow them down,” Kennedy said. “We’re at our best when we’re playing fast. It fits our personality, our skill set for our guys, and so we wanted to play fast (and) knew that they were capable, obviously, and wanted to do that as well. We tried to take No. 11 (Bradford) out of their game plan. He’s just really good. I thought (Logan) Turner guarded him well. I thought our team did a good job of what we call closing the gaps and making it hard for him.”
Bradford’s basket put Jonesboro-Hodge up 15-10 in the first quarter before Wolfe’s bucket cut the lead to 15-12 at the end of the first quarter.
“Everything as a coach that you ask your guys to do, our guys did that, and they were so fun to coach this whole year,” Kennedy said. “I hate that it ended tonight, but it really was a fun year and a good group of guys to coach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.