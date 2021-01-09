Springfield-Lakeshore Amir Chaney
Springfield's Amir Chaney shoots against Lakeshore.

 Debra Ridgedell | The News

Lakeshore's big second quarter helped key an 83-44 win over Springfield on Friday at Springfield.

Lakeshore led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter but used a 24-6 run in the second to pull away.

Amir Chaney led Springfield with 10 points, Matt Grace added nine and Bam McKay and Tyler Gardner each scored six.

Lakeshore hit eight 3-pointers in the game.

