Lakeshore's big second quarter helped key an 83-44 win over Springfield on Friday at Springfield.
Lakeshore led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter but used a 24-6 run in the second to pull away.
Amir Chaney led Springfield with 10 points, Matt Grace added nine and Bam McKay and Tyler Gardner each scored six.
Lakeshore hit eight 3-pointers in the game.
