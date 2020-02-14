LIVINGSTON – The Doyle boys basketball team wrapped up a share of the District 10-2A championship Friday night, but Tigers coach Daniel Kennedy said the celebration in the locker room afterward was a bit different.
The reason? The Tigers closed the game with a 13-1 run after Pope John Paul II took its only lead of the game, sealing a 65-53 win at Doyle on Senior Night.
“If you’d have walked into that locker room after the game, you wouldn’t have thought we’d won the game,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said after his team moved to 23-5 overall and finished 9-1 in district along with Northlake Christian, which defeated French Settlement 72-58. “I told them before winning’s fun, but it’s really playing well is what’s fun. You can win games and know that you didn’t play well. They were a frustrated group of guys afterwards, and I was frustrated, too, obviously. But we are at least co-district champs. We are still where we want to be. It just doesn’t feel like it because we did not perform like we were capable of performing.”
The Tigers led going into the fourth quarter but struggled from the field. The Jaguars took advantage on the defensive boards, sparking an 11-0 run, with Michael August’s 3-pointer giving PJP a 52-51 lead.
John Barrios, who finished with 22 points for the Tigers, hit an inside basket, and the PJP bench was hit with a technical foul, setting up a pair of free throws from Logan Turner to make the score 55-52 with 3:14 to play.
Doyle turned up the defensive pressure, and PJP's turnovers helped spark a 10-1 run to close out the game. Barrios and Braden Keen each scored three points and Thomas Hodges and Turner had baskets during the burst, which was capped when Turner got a steal and fed Barrios for a dunk to cap the scoring.
“Our defense was kind of weak the whole game, so coach really told us to step up, pressure,” Barrios said. “We did it towards the end, and it kind of got them to fold under it, so we got a lot of turnovers off of that and easy buckets.
“It’s kind of crazy how the game can change,” Barrios continued. “We go from sluggish, to running a half-court, doing all right in it and then going to a press and doing amazing.”
Turner finished with 15 points, while Keen had nine and Hodges seven.
Doyle led 35-19 at halftime, but PJP hit three 3-pointers during a run that cut the lead to 43-36. Barrios, however, had another dunk during a burst that pushed the lead to 51-38.
The Jaguars went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line to close out the third quarter, making the score 51-41 going into the fourth.
“Wow. Just the frustration in the second half the we just didn’t defend, we didn’t rebound,” Kennedy said. “We did not rise to any kind of challenge. Very, very disappointing. Thankful to win obviously, always thankful to win, but, man, that’s a hard one to watch for sure.”
The Tigers worked out of their half-court offense during the third quarter.
“In the third quarter, we tried to play a little full court, but we had no intensity defensively, so we kind of had to get out of it, and we tried to do that in the third quarter to try to get us going,” Kennedy said. “Normally, we are a full court kind of team, and we just didn’t seem like we had that kind of fight or energy tonight, which is very disappointing this time of year.”
Both teams struggled early in the game with the Tigers scoring the game’s first point on Barrios’ free throw with 4:58 to go in the first quarter. PJP tied the game on Prince Woods’ free throw 34 seconds later.
Turner’s 3-pointer keyed a run which was capped by a dunk from Barrios, putting the Tigers ahead 17-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Barrios’ putback made the score 19-3 to open the second quarter, but the Jaguars cut the lead to 19-9.
From there, Hodges and Turner hit 3-pointers, sparking a run which extended the lead to 32-14 before the Tigers went into halftime ahead 35-19.
“I felt like it was hard to make sure our guys were mentally ready to play and really I guess emotionally, too,” Kennedy said. “For seniors, it’s kind of a little heavy. At halftime, I told our guys, ‘you’re trying to make these special, spectacular, highlight plays instead of just playing the game and letting those develop on their own’. I felt like we played hard. It’s just kind of trying to do a little too much.”
