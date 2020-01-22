French Settlement finally picked up the elusive road win the team was looking for.
Jonas LeBourgeois led the Lions with 28 points, pacing a 75-38 win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A play in Slidell on Tuesday.
The Lions got rolling with a 16-7 run in the first quarter and stretched the lead to 41-16 at halftime. LeBourgeois scored 14 points in the quarter, while Edward Allison added six.
Allison scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half.
Draven Smith scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter as FSHS stretched the lead to 62-25 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lions went 7-for-11 from the free-throw line and hit six 3-pointers, including three from LeBourgeois.
