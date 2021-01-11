Liberty Magnet put together a big third quarter to pull away for a 66-52 win over Walker on Monday at Walker.
Walker led 28-27 at halftime before Liberty used a 23-14 run in the third quarter to take the lead and closed with a 16-10 run.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 16 points with four 3-pointers, while Ja'Cory Thomas added 13 points and Donald Butler had 11.
The Wildcats went 11-for-22 from the line.
Jacob Watson scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half for Liberty, while David Weber had 18 points with four 3-pointers.
