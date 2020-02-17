BOYS BASKETBALL | 'Like night and day'. Barrios makes the most of second chance to become force and play such a big role in Doyle's district championship season

LIVINGSTON – It’s safe to say John Barrios has taken advantage of a second chance and run with it.
Barrios, a senior center on the Doyle basketball team, didn’t play his freshman and sophomore seasons, saw limited minutes as a junior but has developed into a force for the Tigers this season.
“Nobody got to see where he was at when he first started to where he’s at now,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “They come in like, ‘He’s good.’ Yeah, but you didn’t see him a year ago. This kid has worked to get to where he’s at. You’re so proud of somebody when you see them put the time in and work hard and you see it pay off for him.”
The fact that Barrios is such a key contributor for Doyle this season might be the biggest surprise given his limited history playing high school basketball. After playing in junior high, he made the team as a freshman but quit the team early on and didn’t play as a sophomore.
“I missed it, but I don’t even know why I quit to be honest,” Barrios said. “I think it was just the conditioning part. I was lazy.”
Barrios didn’t get away from basketball completely during his sophomore year as he played pick-up games, which he said helped his game.
“I used to be scared to take it to the rack,” Barrios said. “Whenever I’d play pick-up, my team would give me the ball, I’d look straight at the rim and take off. I wouldn’t hesitate about it. It’s something to work on, but that’s really what I focused on in pickup was using my body and getting to the rim.”
During his sophomore year, Barrios also had a growth spurt.
“Over the summer, I was about 6-1 and I woke up and I was 6-5,” Barrios said. “I couldn’t believe it, so I started working on dunking, and that’s whenever I told myself ‘…I can’t be wasting my height just sitting around the house’, so I came to Coach K, and he allowed me to come back on the team last year, and I’m really thankful for that because I wouldn’t be in this position.”
Before Barrios could return to the team, he and Kennedy sat down to discuss his role during his junior season.
“At that time, we had already went through our conditioning and had started practice,” Kennedy said. “I told him, ‘You can come out and practice with us every day and not play until the second semester. I said if you do that, once you start playing, we’ll start letting you play JV, and then from there is how well you have progressed, how hard you have worked. I said that’s the best thing I can do for you. You’re just going to have to say that you’re going to practice and know that you’re not playing until the second semester.’”
While some players may have balked at such a suggestion, Kennedy said he knew Barrios was on board rather quickly.
“He just really wanted to play, and when I told him that, as I’m talking to him, he’s smiling just because he knows that he’s fixing to get an opportunity, and he’s made the most of it,” Kennedy said.
It’s a decision Barrios said he doesn’t regret.
“It was a learning experience,” Barrios said. “I wanted be on the varsity team. I did get to sit, and coach would give me a little bit of time, like a minute or two, just to kind of get me comfortable, which I think was the best thing for me playing JV, giving that learning experience. It just all helped out in the long run.”
Barrios continued to develop his game this past summer while preparing for his senior season. He worked on post drills and fundamentals, often asking Kennedy for the keys to the gym during the summer.
“He was a gym rat,” Kennedy said. “He wanted to get better. Very coachable. Always, ‘Hey coach, what can I do to get better? How can improve this?’ He wanted to get better and he put that time in.”
Doyle struggled in summer league play, but heading into the season, Kennedy figured Barrios would have a greater role on the team, and he’s responded, pouring in a career-high 31 points in a win over French Settlement earlier this season and 29 in a victory over St. Helena Central. He's averaging 15.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game heading into Monday's 7 p.m. home game against Jehovah-Jireh.
“I just can’t explain it knowing that my team is trusting me to put some games on (my back),” Barrios said. “It’s literally an indescribable feeling that I have that much trust from my teammates.”
That trust goes both ways as well.
“Ninety percent of the teams don’t have someone like him, so it’s a big advantage when it comes to giving it to him,” Barrios’ teammate Andrew Yuratich said. “Basically he can put us on his back sometimes, and it helps a lot. Even if they double team him, he keeps it high, you can’t stop it.”
Kennedy said Barrios’ impact on the team goes beyond his ability to score.
“He’s such a great person,” Kennedy said. “He’s a great personality. He really is, and he’s a great teammate. In practice all the time, he’s such a positive guy. If the intensity level’s not up, he’s one of the first guys (to say) ‘Hey guys, let’s pick it up.’ He tries to lead by example. Everybody likes him and respects him, so you can’t help but cheer for him.
“He has been great for us this year on both ends of the floor,” Kennedy continued. “Obviously, he’s got good size. You’ll watch him, he’s not a selfish player. Sometimes I’m like, ‘John, quit kicking the ball out. Just make a move.’ But he’s that kind of guy. He’s real team-oriented. He really doesn’t want anybody to think he’s selfish, and these guys will tell him ‘John, we need to get you the ball more. You have a better mismatch than anybody out here. We want to establish you there.’ He has really, on both ends of the floor, really been the anchor for us, especially when we’re pressing.”
For those who haven’t seen the Tigers play this season, here’s how that works.
“(It’s) like, ‘OK guys, you can really get out there and pressure because if they beat you, they have to go shoot over John back there, so you guys get to enjoy the benefit of having him behind you,’” Kennedy said. “Just that alone, that will never show up in the stat sheet. These guys out here get to have a lot more freedom and aggressiveness because you’ve got him back behind you. He’s tremendous for us, for sure.”
Barrios said having a team featuring veterans like Yuratich, Braden Keen, Logan Turner, Landon Wolfe and Thomas Hodges has taken some pressure off of him in terms of being the team’s primary scorer every game.
“Having four shooters, it spreads our game a whole lot – not just looking for a post player or just one individual player,” Barrios said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that can do everything.”
After seeing Barrios develop over the past year, Kennedy is curious to see him work on his game a bit more at the next level.
“To watch him kind of develop from last year to this year is night and day,” Kennedy said. “I really believe that if a smaller college would give him an opportunity, they would be tickled to death to get him. He’s like a sponge. He’s going to get so much better over the next three years if given the opportunity. I hope that there’s a coach that will give him the opportunity because he’s a great person, and he’s really going to develop even more.
“He’s not a slow kid,” Kennedy continued. “He moves well for his size, but him putting on 20 pounds of muscle will change his whole dynamic at the next level. That’s really I think all he’s missing now in high school is that physicalness, that weight room.”
To get that chance, Barrios will need another opportunity, something Kennedy knows all about.
“I would do that for anybody, but especially somebody like a John when you get to know him and his personality and his real character and heart,” Kennedy said of giving Barrios a second chance to play. “He really is what you want as a coach. He’s a great guy every day, hard worker every day.
“We have some talented guys,” Kennedy said. “They make me a better a coach, and any coach will tell you that … it’s fun.”
