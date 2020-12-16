Hartland Litolff scored 33 points, helping key Doyle's 103-58 win over St. Helena at the Doyle Elementary Gym on Tuesday.
Litolff put up 16 points in the first quarter as the Tigers led 32-12 to start the rout, and Doyle led 58-29 at halftime.
The Tigers extended the lead to 85-39 heading into the fourth quarter as Litolff scored 15 in the third.
Andrew Yuratich added 18 points, Logan Turner had 13 with a pair of 3-pointers and Champ Morales chipped in nine as 10 players scored for the Tigers.
