HAMMOND – It didn’t take much for Springfield’s Matt Grace to sum up the Bulldogs’ outing against St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday.
“There was a lot of simple mistakes that we can’t have – boxing out, rebounds, turnovers,” he said after the Falcons closed the game with a 5-1 burst on their way to a 49-45 win in District 10-2A action at STA. “Those little things turn into big things, and they change the way the game goes. We couldn’t do some of those things, and when we did do them, it didn’t matter at that point because we were already too far behind or it was the end of the game by then.”
Nunzio Martello’s basket tied the game at 44-44, and after a Springfield turnover, STA’s Jake Berner fired off a 3-pointer that missed. The Falcons grabbed the rebound, leading to Leontine Morgan’s basket for a 46-44 Falcon lead.
Springfield’s Owen Hodges, who finished with 10 points, missed a 3-pointer, and the Falcons pulled down another rebound, setting up a free throw by Martello with 36 seconds left.
“Before the game, I told them this game in particular was going to be about turnovers, rebounds, and do you make the ones you’re supposed to make, and that’s really what it was all about,” Bulldogs coach John Hii said after the Bulldogs played the second half without senior Collin Hayden, who injured his ankle. “By and large, they didn’t miss any that they were supposed to make, and we missed a few that we’re supposed to make, whether that be layups or a couple of threes or what have you. We don’t understand the value of the basketball like we need to, and we’re not quite willing to box out and go get a rebound.”
Will Taylor’s free throw with 27 seconds left cut the lead to 47-45, and the Bulldogs were forced to foul. Berner’s free throw put the Falcons ahead 48-45, and the Bulldogs called timeout with seven seconds left.
Coming out of the timeout, Springfield’s Tyler Ratcliff, who had nine points, threw up a 3-point shot that was well short. Springfield’s Bradlyn McKay fouled Devon Wilson on the play, and he hit one free throw with two seconds left for the final margin.
“I should have gone over one or two more things out of it,” Hii said of the play called during the timeout. “We made a mistake of trying to fade on a three instead of being squared up. It’s something that it’s in the moment. We’re trying to do it. We got a decent look at a three, which again, in that situation, that’s almost all you can ask for because they’re almost saying, ‘yeah, here take a two.’ That was a tough one. It’s not one of those where I’d say ‘you know, we’ve got to make that one’, but what more can you ask for?”.
Martello fouled Ratcliff on the in-bounds pass, and with one second on the clock, Taylor in-bounded the ball to Grace, who sank a 3-pointer after the final buzzer sounded.
“We have to do little things, and we have to become tougher,” Grace said. “A lot of their points came from the paint and just bullying us down there, and then losing one of our starters and senior (Hayden), a really valuable player. He’s one of our big guys, and he could really help defensively against those big guys, so we just have to step up and become physical.”
Springfield led 33-31 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons took advantage of turnovers to pull ahead 36-33 on Darrius Vaughn’s free throw before Grace hit a 3-pointer to tie the score.
There were three ties and four lead changes before the 44-all tie, including a stretch in which the Falcons went 0-for-6 from the free-throw line.
The Bulldogs led 19-18 at halftime, but the Falcons quickly pulled ahead 22-19. Springfield rallied to cut the lead to a point twice before Brandon Weathersby’s basket put the Bulldogs ahead 25-24. Weathersby finished with eight points.
Hodges’ 3-pointer keyed a run which enabled Springfield to take a 32-26 lead, but Vaughn’s 3-pointer sparked a 5-1 burst which cut the lead to 33-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Springfield started the game on a 9-2 run as Grace and Ratcliff hit 3-pointers, but the Falcons turned up the defensive pressure, cutting the lead to 12-10 heading into the second quarter.
“We had prepared for it, and it did not look like I have ever gone over a press break before or in our entire lives,” Hii said.
“(It’s) that youth mistake of getting sped up instead of being able to catch and look and see things. In the fourth quarter, we always seem to finally get it but it’s … a second late, and penny short.”
Morgan’s 3-pointer put the Falcons ahead 13-12, but Hayden’s trey pushed the Springfield lead to 17-13. The Falcons whittled the lead to 17-16, but neither team scored again until McKay’s basket with 1:33 to play in the first half.
The Falcons got a basket, and Springfield lost Hayden for the game with an ankle injury with 47 seconds to play before halftime.
“Losing your senior leader like that, obviously that has a huge effect,” Hii said. “We did a good job given the circumstances, but I don’t know whether it’s the coach in me saying I expect more or I see them and I feel like I should expect more. This is the fifth game in seven that we have lost by four. We’re right there and it just seems like we’ll get exactly what we’re looking for. We don’t knock it down.
“I never question the effort. You know they’re playing hard. I just question what’s going on between the ears sometimes.”
Hii said it’s still a learning process for his team.
“You go back, you look at our first games or even a month ago,” he said. “We’re just so much better than we were, but with that much youth, it just takes time and reps and going through it. One of my favorite examples is you don’t learn how to swim by reading a book, you learn how to swim by doing it. They’ll go through the fire, and I think we’ll be better for it.”
