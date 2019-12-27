WALKER – Live Oak didn’t go down without a fight.
That’s just the way they intended it to be, all the way down to C.J. Davis’ off-balanced 3-pointer at the buzzer that was short of the mark, enabling St. Amant to survive a 49-48 decision Friday against the Eagles in Walker High’s Christmas Challenge.
“Basketball’s a game of runs,” Davis said. “We needed that run to get back in the game. We had to fight to get back in the game. We just came up short. It’s unfortunate.”
Live Oak (4-8) rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to take a 45-43 lead with 2:48 to go – the Eagles’ first lead since the end of the first quarter.
The game was tied once and had a lead change when Live Oak grabbed a 48-47 lead on Davis’ 3-pointer and Ahmad Pink took a charge on the other end of the floor, giving the Eagles possession with 33 seconds remaining.
However, St. Amant regained possession when LOHS’ Lawrence Pierre was called for an offensive foul while trying to fight through a screen, and the Gators’ leading scorer Tyrone Johnson accounted for the go-ahead points with a pair of free throws with 14.4 seconds left.
Pierre then drove to the goal where his shot was blocked and St. Amant gained possession when officials ruled the ball went out of bounds off Pierre with 3.7 seconds left.
The Eagles fouled Destin Baker with 2.6 seconds left who missed the front end of a 1-and-1 which Pink rebounded and called timeout.
Byron Smith inbounded to Amar Pink at midcourt who found Davis on the wing for a final attempt as the horn sounded.
Pierre was one of three double-digit scorers for Live Oak with 13. Davis added 12 and Amar Pink with 11, while Bret McCoy added eight.
“We were there,” said Live Oak coach John Capps, whose team finishes with Dutchtown at 2 p.m. Saturday. “A break here or there. We’ve to make our own breaks. If you’re a great team you’ll do those things and we’re not quite there yet. I still like this team. We’re getting closer.”
A day after St. Amant used its interior strength to defeat Denham Springs 54-37, Capps opted for a zone defense and concentrated his team’s efforts on slowing down Barker who scored 18 against Denham Springs.
The Eagles strategy worked early, taking a 13-11 lead, with Pierre scoring seven points.
The Gators opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers and went on to make four 3s in the quarter, but only led 24-22 at halftime when the Eagles scored the last five points.
“I thought the game plan worked really well for a while,” Capps said. “They made enough shots.”
Live Oak kept Barker scoreless until a free throw with 2:38 left in third quarter and he didn’t register his first field goal until a put back that made it 39-32 with 1:13 left.
The Eagles, which shot 41% through three quarters, fell behind 43-34 in the first minute of the final quarter when they mounted a comeback.
Pierre drove for a layup and Davis, who scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, got the Eagles to within 43-42 with consecutive baskets that was capped by a steal and layin with 4:13 showing.
LOHS’ run reached 11-0 on a 3-pointer from Davis off an assist from Byron Smith when Johnson tied the game at 45-all on St. Amant’s first field goal in four minutes with 2:31 remaining.
The lead then changed twice over the next 28 seconds with Davis knocking down a 3-pointer with 42 seconds to go, followed by Johnson’s two go-ahead free throws.
“C.J. had a great fourth quarter,” Capps said. “We have the makings if we can get the recipe together pretty quick. To have a nice squad in the next month or so. We have to keep working and keep getting better.
“The effort’s there,” Capps said. “I think guys realize if we do things the right way, we’ll have a chance in a lot of games. We’ve got to get a little bit better, get a little more confident and make some shots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.