LIVINGSTON – Live Oak rallied then held off a late charge by Denham Springs High to pick up a 60-59 win in the boys third-place game at the Livingston Parish Tournament at the Doyle Elementary Gym on Saturday.
In the consolation final, Doyle hit 10 3-pointers to spark a 74-62 win over Holden.
LIVE OAK 50, DENHAM SPRINGS 49
Live Oak’s Clayten Ray hit a pair of free throws with 17.9 seconds left, and Denham Springs’ Maison Vorise hit a layup for the final margin.
The Eagles then got a turnover, but Vorise was called for a charge with 2.5 seconds left to seal the win.
The Eagles led 38-27 at the end of the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets chipped away as James Taylor scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, including a basket which cut the lead to 46-44 with roughly a minute to go in the game.
Ray hit two free throws for the Eagles, and Vorise connected on one then had a steal and layup to cut the lead to 48-47 with 27.2 seconds left.
Denham Springs led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles used a 14-2 run in the second to grab the lead.
The Yellow Jackets cut the lead to 32-27 on J.K. O’Conner’s basket, but Ray scored four straight points to put the Eagles up 38-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Ray led Live Oak with 19 points, including an 8-for-9 effort at the line as the Eagles went 19-for-23 as a team. Alijah Vincent and Josiah Harrouch each had 10 points, with Vincent hitting two 3-pointers.
Vorise led Denham Springs with 13 points, while O’Conner scored 11, with seven in the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets went 7-for-20 from the line.
Doyle led 27-23 at halftime and pulled away with a 19-12 run in the third quarter.
Cody Lovett paced the Tigers with 22 points with nine in the third quarter while hitting four 3-pointers in the game.
Jachin Kennedy added 21 points for Doyle with five 3-pointers, while Payton Jones added 17 with eight in the fourth quarter.
Jake Forbes led Holden with 18 points, while Dalton Miller scored 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.