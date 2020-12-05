Live Oak got a 29-point effort from TJ Magee to offset a 35-point performance from Jacoby Bellazar as the Eagles picked up a 75-64 win over Capitol on Friday.
Live Oak trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter but stormed back to hold a 35-32 edge at halftime.
The Eagles expanded the lead to 57-48 heading into the fourth quarter.
CJ Davis added 16 points for Live Oak, while Telyvionte Henyard scored 10.
Bellazar scored 12 points in the first quarter and 14 in the third.
