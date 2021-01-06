Live Oak put together a big fourth quarter to rally for a 63-58 win over French Settlement at Gerald Keller Gym on Tuesday.
The Eagles trailed 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter but outscored the Lions 24-17 to pick up the win.
TJ Magee had 18 points to lead four players in double figures for Live Oak. CJ Davis added 17, Justin Morris scored 13 and Tae Henyard chipped in 10.
Edward Allison went 13-for-16 from the line and had three 3-pointers as part of a 24-point effort for the Lions. Boston Balfantz added 17 points with four 3-pointers, while Draven Smith scored 12.
