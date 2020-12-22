WALKER – Tiras Magee had an idea of the type of team he had when he took over the reins of the Live Oak basketball program over the summer.
In their effort against Southern Lab in the Walker Christmas Challenge, the Eagles showed their coach his instincts were correct.
Live Oak pulled away midway through the third quarter to spark a 60-51 win over the Kittens on Tuesday at Walker High.
“I just told the guys just now that this is the first complete game that we’ve played,” Magee said after the Eagles moved to 5-7 and snapped a two-game losing streak, which included a 70-53 loss to Jehovah-Jireh on Monday in which the Eagles gave up 31 points in the third quarter. “It started with the Madison Prep game. You play a team that’s high-level like that and you go out and compete a little bit. You build on that the next game against a very high-level Jehovah-Jireh team and you play them for a half. Then you play another high-level Southern Lab team, and you put two halves together and we get the win. That just goes to show them that if we play both halves, we have a good chance every night to win. We can be a very good team when we play a complete game. When I took the job this summer, that’s the team I saw, and that’s the vision I had … when I first met those players.”
The Eagles led 29-20 at halftime, but the Kittens capitalized on Live Oak turnovers to open the third quarter, cutting the lead to two twice – the second time on Kyler Thomas’ basket to make the score 31-29.
Magee admitted he may have been having flashbacks to the Jehovah-Jireh game as the Kittens closed the gap.
“I’m steady trying to coach them up to stay solid, defend – don’t worry about scoring so much, but at least let’s defend and rebound and then we can go on the other end and have a chance,” Magee said. “We were able to weather that storm, and I think that saved the ball game.”
Live Oak’s CJ Davis took over, scoring seven points during a run which put the Eagles ahead 44-32.
Davis, who finished with 20 points – 13 in the second half – praised his teammates’ efforts as the Eagles stayed aggressive on the boards throughout the game.
“I would give the credit to Tae (Henyard) and our big men down the court because whenever they’re playing hard, they control the game,” Davis said. “We need our big men to play as hard as they can every game. To Coach, we’re fighting for him. We haven’t won a game in about what, two weeks? We’re fighting for him. We love our coach, and we always want to see him happy. We came out with a different mindset today, and that’s the mindset we’ve got to keep throughout the whole year.”
“We needed this win,” Davis continued. “We really did.”
Davis’ basket off a turnover pushed the lead to 48-34 before Southern Lab’s Sedric Curry hit a pair of free throws with no time on the clock, cutting the advantage to 48-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Davis’ transition bucket pushed the lead to 52-38 before Southern Lab’s Jamal Drewery and Johnathan Reed hit 3-pointers during a burst which cut the lead to 54-47.
Magee called timeout with 3:10 to play, and the Eagles responded with a 4-0 burst, capped by Davis’ jumper. Southern Lab’s Oakley Lewis Jr. hit a pair of free throws with 56.5 seconds to play to cut the lead to 58-51, but Live Oak’s Baylor Wells capped the scoring with two free throws with 37.6 seconds left.
“One thing these kids showed tonight, they showed toughness,” Magee said. “I was waiting for them to show some toughness down there. They’ve (Southern Lab) got three big kids, and they knew it was going to be a battle down there, but they got in there, they boxed out when they could, they jumped, they rebounded, tipped it out, fought for rebounds. I had kids running, diving on the floor for balls, and that’s the way I want to play basketball. That’s who I am as a coach, and that’s what I try to impart to those kids. That toughness will get you through some games like this.”
Justin Morris’ dunk snapped a 9-9 tie in the first quarter, and Henyard’s basket put the Eagles ahead 14-11 before Southern Lab’s Tyler Ringgold completed a three-point play with .1 second left in the first quarter to knot the score at 14-14.
Morris finished with 17 points, with 11 in the first half, Henyard added a steady 11 points. Ringgold led Southern Lab with 18 points.
The score was tied twice early in the second quarter – the last time at 18-18 – before Morris’ putback keyed a run that put the Eagles ahead 29-20 at halftime. The Southern Lab bench was hit with a technical foul with 47.3 seconds left in the half, and Wells hit two free throws for the final points of the half as the Eagles were unable to add to the lead.
