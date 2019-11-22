WATSON - Live Oak had the ball and a look at the goal with two seconds remaining, but was unable to convert a contest layup and dropped a 35-34 game at home Thursday to Broadmoor in the Eagles season-opening game.
Darian Ricard led Live Oak with 10 of his 14 points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers. Fellow guard Lawrence Pierre had 13, seven of which came in the first quarter, and also had a pair of 3-point field goals.
Live Oak trailed 12-7 after the first quarter and 15-14 at halftime. The visiting Buccaneers held a 27-25 lead going into the fourth quarter where the Eagles outscored them 9-8.
Live Oak returns to action Monday, Nov. 25 in the Doyle Tournament against South Pike (Miss.) at 2:30 p.m. The Eagles take on host Doyle on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
