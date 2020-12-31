WATSON – The outcome for the Live Oak basketball team was a bit different in its game against Hammond than it was in the team’s victory over Southern Lab last week, and that’s something Eagles coach Tiras Magee is shouldering the blame for.
The Eagles never got on track in a 58-44 loss to the Tornadoes on Wednesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“They did what I was scared they were going to do, and it’s my fault because it’s my job to get my guys ready to play, but we didn’t come out ready to play today,” Magee said. “I don’t know if they thought the Southern Lab win was the end of the world and that was the season, but that’s my fault. I’ve got to do a better job of getting my guys prepared, and I’ll be better.”
Live Oak (5-8) trailed 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, with the Tors closing with a 5-0 burst.
The Eagles got within 12-9 on Baylor Wells’ 3-pointer to open the second quarter, but Hammond slowly expanded its lead as Live Oak struggled to make shots. The Tors’ Justin Brumfield completed a three-point play, extending the lead to 21-12.
Live Oak chipped the lead to 24-18 on Tae Henyard’s inside basket before Hammond closed the quarter with a 5-0 burst during which the Live Oak bench was hit with a technical foul.
“They rebounded the ball very well,” Magee said of Hammond. “They’re big, but also, we didn’t block out. We’re sitting there trying to jump with them. We didn’t box out. We didn’t box out anybody. I’m sitting there watching down there, and I’m fighting for my guys trying to get calls, but we can’t get calls when we’re soft, is pretty much what I was told, so we need to get tougher. We need to get stronger. We need to get more physical. We need to box out, and that falls on me again, so I have to do a better job with my guys.”
Hammond opened the second half missing several shots before Terrance Selders completed a three-point play after pulling down an offensive rebound.
“When you get four and five shots at it, eventually you’re going to make one of them,” Magee said. “They (Hammond) did what they were supposed to do. I thought they came out ready to play. I thought they were full of energy. That goes a credit to their coach and to their team. They seemed like they just wanted it way more than we did …”
Wells’ 3-pointer cut the lead to 34-21 but Hammond kept the Eagles at a distance, leading by 17 twice before Wells’ three-point play made the score 41-28.
Wells finished with 16 points, the Eagles’ only scorer in double figures, while CJ Davis added nine.
A putback by Mikail Smith put the Tors up 44-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tors extended the lead to 20 points twice – the last time at 58-38 on Gage Ridgel’s layup – before Live Oak closed the game with a 6-0 burst.
Magee used several different lineup combinations during the game and said he played all 15 players on his roster.
“What I was trying to do was just find five guys that wanted to fight and be tough and kind of listen and do what I said (to) do,” Magee said. “Some guys weren’t listening. Some guys, sometimes they have their own agenda, and when they do that, I have to try to get their attention, and pine time’s always worked well with that. I just was trying to find five guys that wanted to fight, scratch and claw for me, and I thought that last group that was out there did a good job. They got some deflections, they got some turnovers, they got some run out layups. They did some of the things that I thought that we should have been doing in the beginning of the game. That last group that was out there, I was proud of those guys.”
“We’ll come back to practice (Thursday) and I’m looking for five guys that want to fight and play,” Magee said. “I don’t care who they are, how tall they are, what size they are. If they want to fight, claw and play and they’re going to listen to what I say, well then, those are the guys we’re going to play with.”
