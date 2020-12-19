Madison Prep built a big lead on the way to an 81-40 win over Live Oak on Thursday.
Madison Prep led 26-9 at the end of the first quarter and 47-18 at halftime to cruise to the win.
TJ Magee led Live Oak with 11 points, all of which came in the second half. Baylor Wells had 10 points with two 3-pointers, while CJ Davis had nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.