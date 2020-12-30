Maurepas used a fourth quarter run to pull away for a 42-34 road win over Ecole Classique on Tuesday.
The score was tied at 26-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Wolves used a 16-8 burst to secure the victory.
Colby Penalber had 17 points, with eight coming in the fourth quarter. Penalber went 6-for-8 from the line and had three 3-pointers.
Coy Delatte added 10 points for the Wolves, who led 11-6 after the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime. Preston Vicknair added six points on two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.