WATSON – Maybe those in attendance at Thursday’s Live Oak-Denham Springs contest should have seen an ending like this coming all along.
Justin Morris’ putback at the buzzer gave the Eagles a 56-55 victory in District 4-5A play at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“A lot of the stuff I run is what we ran at Denham, so our teams are going to mirror each other,” Live Oak coach Tiras Magee, who was an assistant coach at DSHS before taking over the Live Oak program. “I knew it would be a pretty good game. We were able to overcome some foul trouble, some mistakes and that kind of helped us out throughout the game, but man, what a game though. What a game.”
Live Oak moved to 8-17 and 1-2 in district play while snapping a five-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Denham Springs lost its fifth straight game since defeating Live Oak on Jan. 26.
“We knew,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said after his team dropped to 13-16 overall and 0-4 in league play. “They’ve really been playing well, and we haven’t been playing very well, but I thought JaBarry Fortenberry and Jordan Reams and Elijah Gilmore came out and really gave it their all, and we’re going to need that for the next two to try to not play ourselves out of the playoffs. Hats off to them. They didn’t quit on the play. Tiras has got them playing hard, and it went their way tonight.”
The Eagles notched the win after Live Oak’s TJ Magee tied the score at 54-54 on a three-point play with 1:12 left in the game.
The Yellow Jackets were called for a travel on the ensuing in-bounds play, and the Eagles went to work on the clock, moving the ball around. Tiras Magee called timeout with 37.8 seconds left, and Live Oak went back to work on killing the clock, but TJ Magee was called for a travel after getting a pass from CJ Davis with 8.8 seconds left.
“We were just trying to play until the last shot,” Tiras Magee said. “It was a minute. I figured we could hold the ball and take the last shot. They did a good job denying TJ the ball.”
Magee then fouled Denham’s Gilmore on an in-bounds play with 7.8 seconds left and fouled out.
Gilmore, who led DSHS with 18 points, hit one free throw, and Live Oak’s Tae Henyard came down with the rebound with 6.9 seconds to play.
On the ensuing play, Josh Watson got the ball to Baylor Wells, who missed a shot, but Morris was there for the putback in traffic for the win.
“My friend Baylor, he just drove to the goal,” Morris said of the final shot as part of an 18-point game. “I was just like, ‘If I miss this, the game’s over with, so I’m going to go for it.’ I jumped as high as I could and got the rebound, put it back up.”
Caballero was quick to point out there were other factors in the Yellow Jackets’ loss other than the final basket.
“We missed some other ones too,” Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets went 14-for-20 at the line. “It just so happened that one was at the end. I was happy with Elijah up there. TJ’s out of the game, and they get a good shot. No. 4 (Morris) killed us on the offensive glass tonight, and he got one more in time and won it for them.”
Henyard’s layup at the buzzer tied the game at 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter, and the Yellow Jackets led by four points three times – the last at 52-48 on Jordan Reams’ free throw with 2:39 to play.
Live Oak missed a 3-pointer on its next possession, and Denham’s Nick Cosby was fouled. He hit one free throw, pushing the lead to 53-48 with 2:30 to play. The Yellow Jackets led by five again at 54-49 on Gilmore’s free throw with 1:45 left.
From there, TJ Magee scored all the points in a 5-0 burst, with the three-point play to tie the game, setting up the finish.
TJ Magee had 19 points, with 13 in the fourth quarter, while Davis added 11 for the Eagles. Fortenberry scored 12 for DSHS and Reams added 11.
Live Oak led 25-24 at halftime but the third quarter showed the trend for the night with the lead changing hand nine times with three ties – the last on Henyard’s basket tying the score at 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
The largest lead in the quarter was three points by both teams, with Live Oak going ahead 33-30 on a 3-pointer by Davis and DSHS taking at 38-35 lead on Reams’ trey.
“I’m just telling my guys to be mentally tough and just try to focus on what we’re doing, because we’re going to make mistakes,” Tiras Magee said. “The game is close. We’re not going to blow them out. They run their stuff too well, and Cab and them do a good job for us to think we’re going to come in here and blow them out. If we can just stay mentally tough, we’ll be fine. That’s taking care of the basketball, rebounding the basketball and going strong enough to finish in the lane, and we did some of that stuff. Ultimately, rebounding the basketball there at the end is what got us the win.”
Denham led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 22-16 on Gilmore’s trey at the top of the key.
“We’ve been having a hard time scoring the ball, and I thought tonight we did a better job of that,” Caballero said. “He (Tiras Magee) switched up some defenses. We had decided we were going to guard them, and we stayed man on them. TJ’s a really good player, and he’s not the only one for them.”
Davis’ 3-pointer keyed a burst which put the Eagles ahead 23-22 and the lead changed hands three times from there with Denham grabbing a 25-24 lead at halftime.
Live Oak jumped out to a 6-1 lead before Denham tied the game at 6-6 on Gilmore’s trey. The lead changed hands six times before DSHS went into the second quarter ahead 17-14.
