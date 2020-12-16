Live Oak put together a 30-point fourth quarter to push past Covington, 82-70 Tuesday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
Justin Morris paced the Eagles with 31 points, including 18 in the second half as Live Oak led 52-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter and 32-31 at halftime.
Baylor Wells added 16 points for the Eagles, with seven in the fourth quarter, while CJ Davis scored 15 points with two 3-pointers and TJ Magee had 13 points.
