Four Mount Hermon players scored in double figures, and the Yellowjackets outrebounded Holden 53-25 to key a 70-48 win over the Rockets in District 7-B play Tuesday.
Holden led 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but Mount Hermon pulled ahead 34-29 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets pushed the lead to 47-36 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 23-12 run.
Hartland Litolff led the Rockets with 16 points, Dylan Gueldner scored 13 and Coley Courtney had eight, including six in the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.