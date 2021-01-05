Mount Hermon held off Springfield for a 67-62 win on Monday.
Springfield led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but the Yellow Jackets rallied to grab a 35-25 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to 50-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bam McKay led Springfield with 19 points, with eight in the third quarter. Amir Chaney added 16 points, with 11 in the first quarter, while Matt Grace added 11 points.
Chaney and Grace each had three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.