WALKER - Senior point guard Jalen Cook, who was honored before the game for surpassing 3,000 points in his career, added 32 more to his total in Walker High's 79-58 victory Friday over Sophie B. Wright.
Cook, an LSU signee, actually went scoreless in the first quarter against Sophie B. Wright before picking up the pace the rest of the way, helping the Wildcats turn a 18-11 first-quarter lead into a 40-23 halftime advantage.
They managed to stretch that lead to 60-35 after the third quarter.
Walker wound up with three players in double figures with Brian Thomas scoring 15 of his 28 points in the first half, while Donald Butler Jr. added 10. The Wildcats help their cause with 27-of-39 shooting at the free throw line.
Walker will be at home for two games this week, facing Carencro on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and Live Oak on Friday at 7 p.m.
