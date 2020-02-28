LIVINGSTON – Doyle High’s boys basketball found itself on a collision course for a rare milestone in Friday’s Class 2A first-round state playoff game with South Plaquemines.
It wasn’t a matter of whether the No. 7 Tigers would win, but rather how many points would they finish with.
With five players scoring in double figures, Doyle found itself in rare air with a dominating 104-75 victory over No. 26 South Plaquemines at the Doyle Elementary gymnasium, the most points the Tigers have scored in at least a decade.
“That’s the first time since I’ve been here,” Doyle point guard Braden Keen said. “It’s a big deal.”
More importantly, though, Doyle (24-7) advances to next Tuesday’s regional round where they will host No. 10 Jonesboro-Hodge, an 81-46 winner over No. 23 Oakdale, next Tuesday.
Keen typified Doyle’s balanced attack with 13 of his 20 points in the first half and John Barrios adding 11 of his 20 points in the second half.
Logan Turner, who had three of his team’s eight 3-pointers, had 16, Thomas Hodges, who added a pair of 3s, scored 11 and Andrew Yuratich 10.
“Offensively I was happy,” said Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy, whose team shot 60% (42 of 70) overall and 50% (8 of 16) from 3-point range. “I thought we moved the ball well and we made shots. Anytime you make shots it makes things easier and I thought for the most part we took good shots.”
Both teams took turns going on 10-0 first-half runs with South Plaquemines (12-16) answering with a stretch of 10 unanswered points midway through the second quarter, reducing Doyle’s lead to 31-27. The Hurricanes, who had seven players dressed in uniform, were led by Donavell Lightwell's 20 points.
“Defensively, there were spurts where we played well, but there were spurts where we gave up a lot of points as well,” Kennedy said.
Keen was able to stop South Plaquemines’ momentum with back-to-back drives to the goal and finished his team’s 12-0 spurt with a pair of free throws to lead 43-27. Turner also contributed consecutive 3-pointers when the Tigers made five of their last seven shots to lead 45-30 at halftime.
“Coach said we were playing good in the first half but that we weren’t getting back in transition defense and we just tried to do what he said,” Keen said.
A 3-pointer from Hodges, who took a feed from Barrios, helped Doyle go on a 12-2 run out of the locker room that resulted in a 57-32 lead after Barrios twice scored inside and Turner made a step-back 3-pointer and finished off a drive.
Doyle outscored South Plaquemines 34-16 in the quarter with Turner scoring 11 points, including four straight free throws after being fouled and a adding a pair of technical free throw shots.
Barrios also made his presence felt around the rim with 10 points and Yuratich added four, including a follow slam, and Hunter Bankston closed the quarter in which the Tigers shot 59% (13 off 22) with an inside basket to make it 79-46.
“We talked about trying to move the ball more on offense and trying to focus more on transition defense,” Kennedy said of his halftime talk to his team. “In the first half we gave up some transition points that we obviously we don’t want to allow.”
Kennedy started to slowly remove his starters which he completed with Doyle firmly in control with an 89-52 cushion with 5:39 remaining.
The Tigers march toward 100 points gained steam in the last four minutes.
Abedn Kennedy knocked down a top-of-the-key 3-pointer, coupled with field goals from Luke LeBourgeois, to set the stage when Luke Jones picked up a turnover, fired a court-length pass to LeBourgeois, who found Slade Lacey under the goal for a layup and 100-70 lead with 1:30 left – sending the team’s bench into a frenzy.
“I can’t remember the last time,” Coach Kennedy said of Doyle’s last 100-point game. “It’s been a few years. It doesn’t happen too often. It was a good team effort.”
