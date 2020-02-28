LAFAYETTE - If not a third-quarter lapse No. 28 Live Oak may have been the talk of the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Eagles played No. 5 Lafayette High on even terms in three of four quarters in Friday's Class 5A state first round playoff game, but it was host Lions' ability to outscore the visitors by six points in the fateful third quarter that went a long way in a 62-58 victory.
"The difference in the game was the big kid," Live Oak coach John Capps said of Lafayette's 6-foot-6 Corey Dunning. "He affected us a lot more on offense. He was very good defensively. He blocked a ton of shots and they let him play a little physical down there. We didn't get as many free throws as I thought we deserved."
Live Oak (13-16) trailed the tri-District 3-5A champions 26-25 at halftime when they were outscored 17-11 to fall behind 42-36 going into the final quarter.
Senior guard Lawrence Pierre led Live Oak with 25 points, including eight during a furious fourth-quarter rally in which the Eagles held a 22-19 edge over the Lions with Byron Smith adding six on a pair of 3-pointers and Amar Pink had six.
Pierre, who had five 3-pointers, scored 11 of his team's first 14 points in the opening quarter, while Pink finished with 14 for the game.
"They played a little box-in-one (against Pierre) in the second half," Capps said. "It didn't surprise us. We knew it was coming but we didn't execute as well as I would have liked."
Lafayette (25-4) was led by guard Phillip Bentravin who scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, while Dunning added 12 of his 16 in the second half for the Lions.
\"I'm so proud of my guys," said Capps, who loses five senior starters. "I told them it would take them a while to realize what they accomplished. They turned it around from December where we weren't even close to being in the playoff conversation to being second in a very difficult district and then coming on the road and playing someone that hadn't lost at home. I'm going to miss that group. They were a joy to be around. I'm still proud of them."
