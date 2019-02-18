Walker High’s coach Anthony Schiro’s know what’s coming. That’s why he went out of his way this season to prepare his team for not only a rugged District 4-5A season, but the anticipation of another deep postseason run.
Walker opens defense of its first Class 5A state championship at 7 p.m. Friday when the third-seeded Wildcats (25-9) host No. 30 H.L. Bourgeois (17-14) in the school’s new gym in first-round playoff action.
“We’re the defending champion, so we have the bulls-eye on our backs, and everyone wants to take out the previous champion,” Schiro said. “It’s about us and it’s about what we’re going to do. Hopefully we’ll be well prepared for Friday.”
Walker, the District 4-5A champion, leads the parish’s trio from the league into playoff competition.
No. 19 Live Oak (17-13) travels to No. 14 Slidell (24-8) at 6:30 p.m., while No. 23 Denham Springs (18-16) makes the relatively short trip to Gonzales to meet No. 10 East Ascension 19-14).
“We’re familiar with them a little bit, we went there my first year, they beat us and went all the way to the Top 28,” Denham Springs’ fourth-year coach Kevin Caballero said of EA. “It’s a little incentive for us to play well. We’d like to get that Scotlandville taste (99-50 loss last Friday) out of our mouths and get this third season going.”
The matchup with Slidell, the District 6-5A champion, wasn’t a surprise to second-year Live Oak coach John Capps.
“It wasn’t that hard to predict,” he said. “The only thing that could have happened is if somebody passed us, or someone fell below us. One I found out St. Amant beat EA, there wasn’t anyone close to them numbers (power ratings) wise. It was kind of an easy set-up which I’m not upset about. It allowed us to start prep maybe a day earlier than some people.”
H.L. Bourgeois at Walker
A year after winning the school’s firsts state championship, this year’s Walker team managed to raise the bar for the program a little higher.
The Wildcats captured the school’s first district championship in 41 years – the year Schiro was born – with a 77-56 victory last Friday at Central.
Walker closed the season with 10 wins in its last 11 games, including a perfect 6-0 mark in district that included a 69-65 victory over Scotlandville.
The Wildcats are matched with the Slidell-Live Oak winner in the regional round and a potential rematch with state runners-up Landry-Walker looming in the quarterfinals.
“We’ve been playing really well,” Schiro said. “We had a few bumps in the road losing on Martin Luther King Day to Sophie B. Wright and had a hiccup in the Hall of Fame game against Country Day which didn’t count on our record. We’ve rebounded back and have tried to play our best basketball at this time of the year. Down the stretch we’ve been playing pretty well.”
Denham Springs at East Ascension
Caballero sent a challenge to his team well before Monday’s release of the pairings.
“I put on the board this morning that we’re 18-16, that’s about average, went 3-3 in district and that’s average,” Caballero said about his message to his team. “I put playoffs on the board, it’s the third season. Do you want to be average of better? There’s a lot of motivation for us, especially with these five seniors. They don’t want it to be their last game.”
Denham Springs advanced to the regional round of the playoffs a year, falling at Natchitoches-Central.
Live Oak at Slidell
This marks the third straight postseason trip for Live Oak, a sign of the program’s growing consistency.
During that time the Eagles were seeded No. 31, falling to No. 2 Ouachita (79-56) and improved upon that with a No. 26 seed a year ago, falling at No. 7 Bonnabel (73-70).
“We’re trying to get over the hump,” Capps said.
Live Oak, which began the season 11-0, has been beset by inconsistency down the stretch drive of the season and wound up 1-5 in District 4-5A play.
There was somewhat of silver lining, though, in last Tuesday’s regular-season finale where the Eagles were in a one-possession game at Walker, which forced a pair of late turnovers and scored on a layup to secure a 64-58 victory.
“We weren’t as down after that game as we’ve been after some others,” Capps said. “I’m happy for my guys, I’m happy with where we are. I’m happy for the opportunity for what you play for and that’s to get to the playoffs. I feel like we’re a good group that could do something special.”
Slidell presents a difficult first test. The Tigers tied fifth-seeded Ponchatoula for the league title, having defeated the Green Wave once and closed the season with 12 wins in their last 13 games.
“We’re going to have to buckle up,” Capps said. “We can win. I still like my guys, but we’re going to have to play well.”
