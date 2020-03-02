Walker High’s basketball team didn’t come home until after Christmas before playing its first game of this season in its new gymnasium.
It’s because of moments like this, where the Wildcats travel for first time in four years in the preliminary rounds of the Class 5A state playoffs, where they’re hoping all of their experience away from home will pay dividends.
“This is exactly why we play the schedule we play so when we get to this point in the season, we’re battled tested,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We’ve got to go on the road and into a tough environment against a good, quality opponent. We’ve got to go play well and I feel if we do that it ought to be a good game. We’ll see what happens, but I think we’ve got a chance.”
No. 9 Walker (24-8) travels to Lafayette to face No. 8 Comeaux (23-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 5A state regional playoff, representing the Wildcats first road playoff game since senior point guard Jalen Cook’s freshman year when the Wildcats lost at Natchitoches-Central, 52-50.
Walker has enjoyed the comforts of home the past two years to launch consecutive trips to the state tournament in Lake Charles where they captured the Class 5A championship two years ago and were state runner-up last season.
“We played a lot of road games, played in a lot of tough tournaments and played a lot of tough teams away from Walker,” Schiro said. “It will be good for us. I think we’re experienced enough in that aspect we can handle going on the road. It will be a little different type of an environment because it’s the playoffs and nerves may get us a little early.”
Comeaux, which hasn’t advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs since a semifinal run in 2013, is riding a 14-game game winning streak at home dating to last season.
The Spartans emerged from a difficult District 3-5A race in a three-way tie with New Iberia and Lafayette, giving that league three of the state’s top eight-seeded teams still alive in the playoffs.
“They remind me of Carencro and U-High,” said Schiro, a pair of teams his team defeated at home this season. “They have good athletes all over the court that make some plays. They’re comparable to them and the reason why we played those teams.”
Comeaux, which advanced with a 40-25 first-round win over Airline, is led by 6-foot-4 senior forward Tre Harris, a Louisiana Tech football signee.
Schiro expects to match 6-4 Brian Thomas, an honorable mention All-State wide receiver, against Harris who quarterbacked Comeaux to the second round of the playoffs in football.
“He’s a good player that looks like that he can go inside and outside for him,” Schiro said of Harris. “He’s a good athlete with good size. With Brian, we’re trying to match him (Harris) athlete for athlete. I feel we’re putting our best against their best.
“I thought Airline did a great job and played a 2-3 zone and slowed the tempo a little,” Schiro said. “Comeaux did a good job of being patient and not forcing a lot of bad shots. Hopefully we’ll put a little more pressure defensively and we’ll try to get the pace the way we like it. If we can do that, I that will be good for us.”
Walker went 9-3 during its 12-game early-season road stretch that included two tournaments at Hamilton Christian and Madison Prep. The Wildcats were 13-6 in games away from home with four of those losses coming without Thomas who was sidelined with an injury.
Walker opened its latest playoff run last Friday with a convincing 80-53 home win over Central Lafourche. The Wildcats bolted to a 29-6 lead the first quarter, led 40-22 at halftime and fought off once serious surge from the Trojans in the third quarter.
Cook, an LSU signee averaging 30 points a game, concluded the home portion of his career with a game-high 38 points and helped key an 8-0 run in the third quarter that enabled the Wildcats to regain a 20-point margin.
Sophomore forward Donald Butler Jr. added 18 in his team’s playoff-opening win and Thomas, the team’s second-leading scorer at 17.1 points, chipped in with 13.
“The message will be the same: We’ve been here, we’ve played good teams,” Schiro said. “Let’s do the things we’re capable of, do them well, be aware of what’s going around you at all times. If we do that, we’ll be OK.
“I think we’ve been battle tested all year,” Schiro said. “I think we actually play well when the environment is more electric which kind of gets our energy going. As long as they’re locked in and focused, I think we’ll be alright.”
