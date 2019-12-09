Only once in the 35-year history has a school won the Livingston Parish basketball tournament in five consecutive years.
Top-seeded Walker High (2-2) will try to join Denham Springs (2000-14) as the school program to reach such a standard of excellence when they begin play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Holden High School.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We want to keep the streak going of parish tournament championships. We’re looking forward to that and I think the guys will be ready and fired up. We just want to keep them playing hard.”
The five-day tournament tips off at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a pair of first-round games involving No. 8 Albany (2-4) facing No. 9 Maurepas (0-11) with No. 4 Live Oak (2-4) meeting No. 5 French Settlement (4-2) at 7:30 p.m.
The boys championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Wednesday’s second round has another pair of first-round matchups with No. 3 Denham Springs (3-5) taking on the host school, Holden (5-4), at 7:30 p.m. It’s a game which marks a rematch of nearly two weeks ago when the Yellow Jackets defeated the Rockets, 75-60, in the Doyle High tournament.
“They’re playing at home and they’ll be out for blood after we beat them,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “By no means are we going to walk in and beat them by 25 points again just because we’re Denham Springs. You never want to go in there and play the home team, especially after we played them once. I think they’ve got a good team and (Holden coach) Landon (DuBois) does a good job with them. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
The Yellow Jackets, which dropped games to Donaldsonville (62-60), Dutchtown (50-37) and Belaire (63-53) at St. Amant’s tournament last week, responded Monday with a 62-54 home victory over Livonia.
“I thought our toughness level was down and we paid the price,” Caballero said. “We went 0-and-3 in the tournament and could have easily won one of the three.”
Wednesday’s first matchup is set for 4:30 p.m. with No. 2 Doyle (5-2) taking on No. 7 Springfield (3-4).
The Tigers had won four of their first five games going into last week’s seeding meeting but suffered a 77-59 loss to Class 2A power Episcopal. They followed that three days later with an 81-68 win over Holden.
Walker faces the Albany-Maurepas winner in Thursday’s second round at 7:30 p.m.
Until then, the Wildcats enjoyed a day off Sunday following the prestigious Showdown in The Lake Classic hosted by Hamilton Christian in Lake Charles.
They resumed practice for three days in preparation for the parish tournament where Schiro expected the return of 6-foot-3 junior second team Class 5A All-State forward Brian Thomas who has been sidelined with a football-related injury.
“We’re going to bring him along slow,” Schiro said. “Obviously he’s a valuable asset to our team and he’s going to make a big difference for us. These games do count early in the season, but I’d rather have him full strength and ready to go by mid-to-late December or early January instead of worrying about that right now.”
In his absence Walker’s split its first four games of the season, winning a pair of games last week against Leesville (77-42) and Hamilton Christian (65-52) before falling to Huntington (65-52) in the semifinal round of the tournament.
“It’s been a great experience, especially for our younger guys,” Schiro said of freshmen Ja’Cory Thomas, Warren Young Jr. and Kedric Brown. “They’re coming along. They’re young and we’ve got some growing to do, but I think they’re progressing quite well.
“We played some top-level competition and got us a couple of wins,” Schiro said. “I like where we’re at. I like the way these guys are playing hard. They’re starting to understand the speed of the game. We’re coming around. I don’t know where we’ll be in a few weeks. I hope we’ll just continue to get better. It’s a work in progress, we’ll keep trying to play hard and get better.”
2019 Boys Livingston Parish Tournament schedule
At Holden High School
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. – Albany vs. Maurepas
7:30 p.m. – Live Oak vs. French Settlement
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. – Springfield vs. Doyle
7:30 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Holden
Thursday
4:30 p.m. – Albany/Maurepas loser vs. Live Oak/French Settlement loser
7:30 p.m. – Walker vs. Albany/Maurepas winner
Friday
4:30 p.m. – Denham Springs/Holden winner vs. Doyle/Springfield winner
7:30 p.m. – Walker/Albany/Maurepas winner vs. Live Oak/French Settlement winner
Saturday
1:30 p.m. – Consolation championship
4:30 p.m. – Third place game
7:30 p.m. – Championship game
