WALKER – Walker High may have arrived at its first state tournament in 56 years a year ago that resulted in the school’s first state championship without much fanfare.
Now that the Wildcats are back for a second straight year, the rest of Class 5A field can hear them coming from a mile away.
Third-seeded Walker shed its anonymity as a growing state power and the Wildcats showed they had staying power in punching their ticket to the LHSAA’s state tournament with a 66-52 victory Friday over sixth-seeded Landry-Walker in a Class 5A state quarterfinal.
The Wildcats (28-9) will meet second-seeded Ouachita Parish, a 52-47 winner over seventh-seeded Dutchtown, in next week’s state semifinal at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“It’s tough, everyone’s gunning for us,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We’re not sneaking up on anyone. As long as we’ve got guys stepping up and making plays, I think we’ll be OK. Our defensive effort has to remain where it’s at and if we do that, we’ve got a shot in each game we play.”
Walker’s playoff path, which crossed with Landry-Walker in last year’s memorable 62-57 overtime championship game, fell two rounds earlier this year.
The Wildcats, who also took an overtime win earlier this season over the Chargin’ Buccaneers, were more than up to the task with four double-figure scorers – led by Brian Thomas’ 23 points – and a sterling defensive performance.
Jalen Cook, who was constantly in the cross-hairs of Landry-Walker’s defense, scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter while Trent Montgomery added 11 and Graham Smith 10.
“They were denying Jalen who is our main scorer, so everyone had to chip in and get involved in the game,” Thomas said. “We had to pass it around, get open shots and play hard defense. We knew if we could stop them from scoring, we’d do good.”
Instead of having to pull out all of the stops and rally in last year’s state title game, Walker trailed for just over two minutes.
Thomas took control of the team’s offense with 11 first-half points with key contributions from Montgomery and Smith with Cook limited to five first-half points.
“Trent was doing great, rebounding and putting the ball in around the basket and Graham hit a couple of big shots,” Schiro said. “Jalen had a hard time getting going. Landry-Walker got in his chest and we knew they would. He still persevered and got to the free throw line and made those free throws that were big for us.”
Walker’s defense served as the perfect complement, limiting Landry-Walker (24-10) to 30 percent shooting (17 of 57) and forced the Chargin’ Bucs into 17 turnovers.
“We have confidence from beating them,” Cook said. “We know what they’re capable of. We just had to stay solid on defense. We had a good game plan and we had to come out and do it and get the win.”
Walker’s largest lead, 29-14, came with 1 minute, 14 seconds left before halftime after the Wildcats went on 13-4 run that featured three 3-pointers from Cook, Thomas and Smith within a two-minute span.
The 3-pointer for Cook was his first made basket after missing his first six shots after receiving constant harassment from Landry-Walker’s guards.
“I had to find a way to get the win anyway, whether it was scoring, passing or making the right decisions,” said Cook, who was an uncharacteristically 4 of 17 from the field and 1 of 6 from 3-point range. “My teammates played real good. That’s expected because I have trust in my teammates.”
Landry-Walker made its first serious run at Walker with a 7-0 run that bridged the end of the second quarter with the start of the third. The Chargin’ Bucs, who made four straight shots after halftime, got within six points (34-28) when the Wildcats responded with nine unanswered points to lead 44-29 going into the fourth quarter on Thomas’ two free throws.
Walker, which shot 46 percent (21 of 46), suffered 14 of its 19 turnovers in the second half which gave Schiro some anxious moments.
Two straight turnovers by the Wildcats enabled the Chargin’ Bucs to close to within seven points (54-47) with 2:55 remaining – the closest they had been since midway in the second quarter.
Thomas scored on a drive and with Cook navigating his way through Landry-Walker’s full-court pressure, he spotted Montgomery for a layup.
Cook added three free throws, a driving layup and served Thomas on a silver platter with an alley-oop dunk that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.
“I’m been proud of the focus and for what they’ve done in the playoffs,” Schiro said. “We’ve been building momentum and playing some very good basketball. The guys were focused on our goal which was to get back to Lake Charles again and try and defend our state championship.”
