WALKER – If Walker High coach Anthony Schiro needed reassurance that his team was fully vested in Friday’s opponent H.L. Bourgeois, all he needed was a small sample size of the opening minutes of the game.
What started with a flicker on a floater in the lane from Jalen Cook simply exploded on three consecutive slam dunks – two of which were courtesy of turnovers - that brought the home crowd to its feet in approval.
Third-seeded Walker, the reigning Class 5A state champions, took the first step in its quest to match that achievement of a year ago, overcoming a second-quarter lull to blast No. 30 H.L. Bourgeois 92-53 in a Class 5A state bi-district state playoff game.
The Wildcats (26-9), which won for the seventh straight game and 12th time in their last 13 games, advanced to Tuesday’s regional round where they will host No. 14 Slidell, a 70-56 winner over No. 19 Live Oak.
“The message all week and before the game, we talked about it being a business-like deal,” Schiro said. “Go out and not take anybody for granted, get after them and if we do the things, we’re capable of, we’re going to win the game. If we don’t do those things the way we’re supposed to do them, it would be a tough fight. I was proud of the guys for taking care of business.”
A well-rounded scoring effort was the result of Walker’s 57 percent shooting (34 of 60) from the floor. The Wildcats’ point total was a season high and represented the eighth time they scored more than 80 this season.
Cook scored 16 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, with Brian Thomas adding 22, Trent Montgomery 13 and Graham Smith 10.
“If we can get four double-figure scorers, that’s always going to be a good night for us,” Schiro said.
Montgomery and Thomas combined for the early fireworks show, with Montgomery delivering the first two dunks and Thomas adding a third straight on a pass from Graham Smith to made it 8-0.
The Wildcats were just getting started.
Cook scored five straight points to make it 13-0 and forced H.L. Bourgeois to burn its second timeout in three minutes in an attempt to try and defuse Walker’s early momentum.
Out of the timeout, the Wildcats picked right back up where they left off, extending their lead to 18-0 lead on five consecutive points with Cook and Smith each contributing an assist.
“We felt good,” Thomas said. “We were pumped up and came out and wanted to play hard and get the game over with early.”
While Walker made 8 of its first 10 shots, H.L. Bourgeois (17-15) missed its first five shot attempts and turned the ball over six times.
A 3-pointer from Deondre Buggage finally broke the scoring ice for the Braves at the 3:31 mark of the first quarter.
Cook pushed his team’s lead to 28-7 with a driving layup and more impressively, hit a fade-away 3-pointer from the corner in front of the student section with 10 seconds to go.
The Wildcats stretched that to 30-9 advantage less than a minute into the second quarter where Thomas – a sophomore – reached a milestone with the 1,000th point of his bright career on a driving layup.
“I thought the guys were ready to guy,” Schiro said. “That week off got us rejuvenated and it got us antsy to play. They were ready to get on the floor and play. They showed that with the energy level in that first quarter. There was a lot of defensive effort where we got a lot of turnovers and easy baskets.”
However, that didn’t translate to Schiro’s liking in the second quarter when H.L. Bourgeois put together its best minutes of the game.
The Braves, who made 8 of 15 shots, outscored the Wildcats 22-11 overall, including the last nine points to close the second quarter and get to within 39-28 at halftime on Damon Watkins’ layup at the buzzer.
Sean Warren’s 18 points topped HLB, which shot 34 percent (20 of 58) and had 24 turnovers, while Buggage added 10.
“I’m very proud of them to come back from 18-0,” H.L. Bourgeois coach Andrew Caillouet Sr. said. “I challenged them at the quarter; don’t let them (Walker) get to 40. We’ve got shots going in and out. Things can turn around and look, we cut it to 11 at half. That’s a promising thing to see. They’re just a great team and they overtook us.”
Montgomery completed a three-point play on a nifty spin move in the lane that was a part of an 11-0 run that was capped by Montgomery’s assist for a layup to Thomas for a 52-30 cushion.
Thomas added his second dunk off a turnover – Walker’s fifth slam of the game – and the Wildcats’ lead reached 30 points (59-39) on a technical free throw shot by Cook with 1:26 left in third quarter and eventually ballooned to 40 (84-44) on Donald Butler’s free throw with 2:47 left.
“I think we came out super hard and I think we relaxed,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to stay going hard. We wanted to come out and play hard like we always do. The first (playoff) win is the best one.”
