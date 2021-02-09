Northlake Christian's Teran Bell scored 33 points and Tony Walker added 23 in an 87-54 win over Springfield in District 10-2A basketball action at Northlake on Monday.
The Wolverines led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter and 42-15 at halftime.
Matt Grace led Springfield with 20 points, while Amir Chaney added 17, all in the second half. Tyler Ratcliff scored eight points. Grace, Chaney and Ratcliff each hit two 3-pointers.
