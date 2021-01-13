Northlake Christian picked up a 61-58 overtime win over Doyle to open District 10-2A play in Covington on Tuesday.
The game was tied at 58-58 at the end of regulation.
Doyle went 2-for-4 from the free-throw line in overtime, while Northlake's Gage Smith had a 3-pointer and Tristan Osner had a pair of free throws to give the Wolverines the win.
The Tigers snapped a 15-15 tie at the end of the first quarter, taking a 28-26 lead at halftime. Northlake led 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Logan Turner led Doyle with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. Braden Keen added 14 points, with seven coming in the third quarter, while Andrew Yuratich scored 13.
