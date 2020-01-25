Northlake Christian used a strong second quarter and a 25-point effort from Bill Leahy to pull away for a 57-32 win over Springfield in District 10-2A play in Covington on Friday.
Northlake led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter and stretched the lead to 31-22 at halftime.
The Wolverines led 40-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Matt Grace led Springfield with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Will Taylor and Bradlyn McKay each scored eight points.
Northlake went 19-for-29 at the free-throw line, while Springfield was 10-for-24.
