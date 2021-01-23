Northlake Christian used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-56 win over Springfield in District 10-2A basketball action Friday in Springfield.
The Wolverines led 44-36 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 28-16 run as Tony Walker scored 18 of his 32 points.
Northlake led 27-22 at halftime.
Bam McKay led Springfield with 14 points, while Amir Chaney, Matt Grace and Tyler Gardner each scored 11, with Chaney hitting three 3-pointers.
