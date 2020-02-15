Northlake Christian used a big third quarter to pull away for a 72-58 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A basketball action Friday in Covington.
Northlake led 30-24 at halftime and used a 24-16 run in the third quarter to extend the lead.
Cedric Witkowski led the Lions with 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half.
Edward Allison added 13 points, Will McMorris had eight and Draven Smith six for FSHS, which played without Jonas LeBourgeois (knee).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.