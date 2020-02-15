French Settlement vs Live Oak boys: Cedric Witkowski
Cedric Witkowski (55) puts up a shot for French Settlement over Live Oak's Bret McCoy (34) during Tuesday's first round of the Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden.

 Jonathan Mailhes The News

Northlake Christian used a big third quarter to pull away for a 72-58 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A basketball action Friday in Covington.

Northlake led 30-24 at halftime and used a 24-16 run in the third quarter to extend the lead.

Cedric Witkowski led the Lions with 19 points, 14 of which came in the second half.

Edward Allison added 13 points, Will McMorris had eight and Draven Smith six for FSHS, which played without Jonas LeBourgeois (knee).

