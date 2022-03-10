LAKE CHARLES – Simply put, it wasn’t Walker’s night.
Northshore’s James Bridges scored 25 points with 10 rebounds, and Kohen Rowbatham added 20 points and five rebounds, sparking the No. 11 Panthers to a 68-54 win over the No. 7 Wildcats in a Class 5A semifinal Wednesday at Burton Coliseum.
Bridges and Rowbotham weren’t the only issue for the Wildcats, who got into foul trouble, had a prolonged scoring drought in the third quarter and struggled at the free-throw line.
“I really feel like these guys got better and better as the season went on,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We just picked a rough night tonight to have a bad shooting night. Getting here, in the first three rounds of the playoffs, I thought we played real tough. I thought we played some of our best basketball. It was just kind of a rough night for us statistically. A lot of that had to do with Northshore. Their defense was good. They were physical. They were tough.”
“Going into the game, we felt like we matched up well,” Northshore coach Joshua Carlin said after his team advanced to play No. 1 Zachary, a 76-60 winner over Ouachita, for the Class 5A championship Saturday at 8 p.m. “Never did we feel like it was going to be a landslide victory. We just like player for player, athletically, size-wise, style of play, we felt like we could do things to get the job done.”
Rowbatham hit a 3-pointer from between the mid-court line and the top of the key, giving Northshore a 30-25 lead at halftime.
The Panthers carried that momentum into the third quarter, taking advantage of Walker turnovers during a 10-1 run that put Northshore ahead 40-26 on Fabian Hartley’s putback.
Walker got its first field goal of the quarter on Donald Butler’s dunk. Kedric Brown’s steal and layup made the score 42-32, but Brown picked up his fourth foul seconds later and went to the bench.
Butler finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Bridges had another inside basket to push the advantage to 48-33, but Warren Young Jr.’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 48-36 going into the fourth quarter before Butler got his fourth foul with 9.7 seconds left.
Rowbatham’s coast-to-coast layup put the Panthers up 50-36, and Young went 6-for-8 from the line during a burst which cut the lead to 52-42.
“It was thinking ‘we’ve got this,’ and we really did have it,” Young said. “We just let up.”
The Wildcats finished 14-for-28 from the line and 17-for-50 from the field, while Northshore was 27-for-65 from the field and 13-for-19 at the line.
Brown fouled out with 4:55 to play, and Walker got within 52-47 on Butler’s inside basket, but Bridges’ layup keyed a burst which put the Panthers ahead 57-47.
Young’s 3-pointer pulled the Wildcats within 61-52 with 2:37 to play, but Northshore pulled away as Walker attempted several 3-pointers down the stretch but was unable to convert.
Hartley, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds, had a putback and Landon Renz hit two free throws for the final margin with 34.2 seconds left.
Walker led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter after Young made a free throw and missed the second, but Ja’Cory Thomas pulled down the rebound and kicked it to Young for a 3-pointer, snapping a 12-12 tie.
“It was in my mind that I was shooting it,” Young, who finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds, said of the shot. “I was open. I couldn’t turn it down.”
Northshore started the game with a 4-0 run, but Young hit two 3-pointers, keying a 12-2 run that ended on Thomas’ jumper in the lane.
The Panthers answered with a 6-0 burst to knot the score at 12 before Young’s basket.
PJ Scott’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 19-12 when Northshore began to chip away at the lead, with an inside basket by Renz tying the score at 21-21.
Before the Panthers tied the score, Brown picked up his third foul and went to the bench, and later in the quarter, Walker lost Brandon Bardales briefly with an ankle injury.
“That’s one thing for us, is we’ve got a group of guys and if we get in foul trouble, we’ve got some young players that will play hard, but I don’t know of they’re ready for this atmosphere, but I can’t be more proud of (Clifford Smith-Johnson) coming in there and doing a great job and playing as hard as he could,” Schiro said. “He looked like he was fearless out there, but that third foul was tough. That puts us in a little bit of foul trouble, and when we don’t have our top guys out there, it makes it tough on us.”
From there, there were three lead changes and two ties. Rowbatham’s inside basket put the Panthers ahead 27-25 before he hit the big 3-pointer before halftime.
“It’s not an unsurmountable lead, but they did a good job of coming out in the third quarter of executing some things, hitting some shots and got us in a hole, and we had to play from behind from that point,” Schiro said. “We made one run there and got it close, and we just couldn’t quite get over that hump.”
Schiro reflected on the team’s season.
“The journey to get here was long,” Schiro said. “It was a grind. It was fun. I hate to see it end like it did, but I can’t be more proud of my guys and the effort they did to get back to Marsh Madness.”
