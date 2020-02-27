WALKER – The career of the most decorated player in the history of Walker High School basketball career will draw to a close on Friday night - at least the home portion of it.
There will be no argument that when Jalen Cook takes off his green and gold uniform for the final time, he will immediately assume his spot as the best the player in school history.
Cook’s just not ready for that moment quite yet, instead focusing all energy on leading Walker on another quest to reach another Class 5A state tournament and climb the mountain for the second time in three years.
The No. 9 Wildcats (21-7) begin their quest against No. 24 Central Lafourche (17-13) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in what will mark the final home game in Cook’s prolific career.
“It’s my last home game, but I’ve got try and not make it my last game of the season,” said Cook, who has scored more than 3,100 career points. “I think it’s going to be real energetic. I’m going to try and leave with a bang.”
Because of Walker’s draw in the 5A bracket, and should the higher seeded teams advance, the Wildcats would have to win twice away from home in order to reach Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, where the program reached its apex two years ago with the school’s first state championship - with a 62-57 overtime victory over Landry-Walker.
A year later, the Wildcats returned and were locked in a 60-all game with top-seeded Thibodaux, only to get outscored 10-0 and fall, 70-60, and wind up as the state runner-up.
Cook remembers the latter all-too-well and would like to write a different chapter on his way out.
“I’ve been through every playoff experience,” Cook said. “We’ve lost in the regionals, won a championship and lost in the championship. That will play a big role in giving my all.”
The finality of it started to hit home during Walker’s Senior Night for Cook, Kevin Brady, Kerry Flowers and Keondre Brown.
But there was always the postseason to look forward to, and once the Wildcats finished with a 74-60 regular-season victory at Zachary last Friday, Cook began to contemplate his final act.
Once the brackets were unveiled and with Walker lurking lower in the bracket than usual – they were Nos. 3-4 the past two seasons – Cook had to take the weekend to clear his throat at the possibility of playing one final time before an adoring community.
“It’s really my last run,” he said. “I can remember from freshman year. Now it’s my last home game here. There can’t be any mistakes and I have to go out with a bang. I’m going to put everything on the line and give it my all.”
Four years and 136 games seem like an eternity and for Cook it’s been more like a blur.
Opponents believe it hasn’t been fast enough.
Over the course of the past four years Walker’s 106-30, including 10-2 in the postseason, during a career in which Cook’s intent on playing five more times.
“As a coach I feel like I’ve been blessed to have that young man for four years,” Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro said. “To be able to coach a player of that caliber, some coaches go through their whole career and don’t get someone like that. And to be the type of person that he is, I feel blessed to have gotten the opportunity to coach him.”
Cook reflected favorably on his first postseason as a freshman, a game Walker defeated Alexandria 68-56, where he scored a game-high 19 points in a game as the Wildcats won their first postseason in 16 years.
Cook and the Wildcats were just getting started when it came to revising the school’s history books.
“I remember that game,” Cook said. “I had a lot of butterflies in my stomach, but I played very well. When you go out there it’s just a matter of being all in. It’s now or never, win or go home. You’ve got to lay everything on the line and be really focused.”
Walker was derailed a game later, falling in a memorable 52-50 road game at Natchitoches Central to set in motion what proved to be a magical run during the 2017-18 season where the Wildcats went 33-4, avenged its loss to Natchitoches Central in the semifinals before rallying in regulation and defeated Landry-Walker in overtime.
Walker christened its new gymnasium, which opened late last January, with three impressive postseason wins by an average of 31 points, to advance to Lake Charles where the Wildcats rallied past Ouachita in the semifinals (53-48) before falling to Thibodaux.
Cook wanted to get back and try to make amends for his team’s cold spell down the stretch in the title game. After committing to LSU, he decided to focus only on basketball and leave a sport – football – where he had next-level ability.
Before signing with the Tigers – the school’s first Southeastern Conference signee – Cook talked about his goals for final season.
He never talked about repeating as the District 4-5A MVP, extending his stretch of parish MVPs to four straight, becoming a two-time winner of the Class 5A state MVP or the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Simply put, Cook said: “It’s Lake Charles or bust.”
Cook, who averages 29.8 points 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, hasn’t backed off that declaration despite a trying season that included Walker incorporating three talented freshmen into a lineup that was challenged at times to maintain continuity because of injuries and illness.
“I think we’ve established ourselves and beat a lot of tough teams,” Cook said. “We can beat and compete with anybody. Everyone on our team is a leader. We’ll be alright.”
Cook admits his final home appearance, the site of so many great moments along with his time for 2 ½ years playing in WHS’s Glenn Ellis gym, will be seem surreal from his final walk-through earlier on Friday to his pre-game shootaround and warmup prior to the game.
He realizes that with close friend and three-year running mate junior forward Brian Thomas, the rest of Class 5A should be on notice and expect Walker to be a tough out this postseason.
“The goal hasn’t changed,” he said. “When you’ve been there two years in a row and you’re still here, the goal can’t change. We’ve been on both ends of it. We just want to get back on the winning side of it.
“Just playing here in this gym and on this court has meant a lot,” he said. “It’s brought a lot of hope and excitement to the community. It’s going to be emotional with this being my last time.”
