The Holden boys basketball team was unable to overcome a big third quarter by Phoenix in a 74-60 home loss Tuesday.
Dylan Gueldner scored 30 points for the Rockets as the score was tied 30-30 at halftime before Phoenix went on a 25-9 run to pull ahead for good.
Holden closed the game with a 21-19 run.
The Rockets led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter, but Phoenix responded with a 14-10 run to knot the score.
Nick Forbes scored nine for the Rockets, while Hartland Litolff added eight.
