Phoenix's Na'Shaun Reddick scored 22 points in the fourth quarter as part of a 31-point game in sparking a 68-60 win over Holden on Tuesday.
The Rockets led 42-36 heading into the fourth quarter but were outscored 32-18.
Dylan Gueldner led Holden with 27 points, while Jake Forbes added 11 and Coley Courtney 10.
Phoenix hit eight 3-pointers, with Derwin Ancar connecting on five while scoring 26 points.
