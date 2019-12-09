BATON ROUGE - Senior guard Lawrence Pierre scored 17 of his game-high 32 points during a decisive third quarter stretch that was enough to help lead Live Oak to a 69-66 road win over Capitol.
Pierre, who made four 3-pointers, wound up scoring 22 of team-high total in the second half where the Eagles held a slim 44-39 margin over the Lions.
Guard C.J. Davis added 11 and Bryon Smith 9 for the Eagles, who open play in the Livingston Parish Tournament Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against French Settlement at Holden High.
