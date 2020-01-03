WATSON – On a night where Lawrence Pierre was recognized for his 1,000-point career, Live Oak’s senior guard received another gift: a win in front of a home crowd.
Pierre scored 35 points in the Eagles’ 72-41 win Friday over French Settlement where he earned a fourth-quarter exit with a comfortable lead.
“It feels pretty good,” Pierre said of his night. “I’ve been having a lot of trouble shooting the last two games, so I came out and kept shooting and stayed confident and kept attacking. It worked out pretty well.”
French Settlement (8-6) kept it a two-possession game through the first half.
That’s when Live Oak’s offense exploded.
Taking advantage on a series of turnovers and a massive momentum swing, Pierre, along with fellow guards, C.J. Davis and Byron Smith, collectively found their stroke almost immediately at the start of the second half, combining for 34 of the Eagles’ 44 second-half points.
The five-point lead that the Eagles (5-9) turned in at the half quickly jumped to a 23-point lead at the end of third. Midway through the fourth and with a lead standing at 31 points, Live Oak coach John Capps brought in his reserves and gave his starters the rest of the night off.
The Lions featured a heavy post presence on offense, led by senior power forward Cedric Witkowski and freshman Draven Smith.
Pierre said that his squad had adjusted after the last time they faced Witkowski and the Lions.
“He’s a good player,” Pierre said of Witkowski. “Last time out against us I think he had like 20 points and 15 rebounds, so we had to really stack it in down low and force him to shoot outside shots.”
Live Oak finished with 14 3-pointers, seven of which came from Pierre. Davis finished with 17, while Smith added six. Witkowski led French Settlement with 15 points, while Edward Allison finished with seven and Jonas LeBourgeois six.
The 3-point shot has escaped Live Oak at times this season, but Pierre said that it’s part of his role to make sure the newcomers keep shooting, even during the cold spells.
“I just tell them to stay confident,” he said. “Stay confident, keep shooting, and good things will happen,” Pierre said. “Some of these guys don’t have that experience yet, but I tell them all you have to do is go out there and play basketball. They play the same way you play. You don’t need to be afraid of anything.”
