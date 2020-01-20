WATSON – With his team trailing by double digits in a game that was heading toward the fourth quarter and Live Oak’s Lawrence Pierre suffering again from a right shoulder ailment, the senior guard could have taken the convenient way out and remained on his team’s bench.
When asked by his coach John Capps, who provided his leading scorer with an opportunity for the pain to subside, Pierre wanted no part of sitting out.
“I just asked him for a couple of minutes and that I was going back in,” Pierre said. “It’s my senior season and I have only have so many games left and we’re trying to make a playoff run. Every game counts.”
Pierre wasn’t able to help Live Oak work its way back from its deficit in last week’s road game against St. Michael the Archangel but remains steadfast in his belief the Eagles (8-11) have second-half season left him them – beginning with Tuesday’s home game against Catholic High at 7 p.m.
Live Oak doesn’t begin District 4-5A play until a Feb. 7 road game against Zachary.
Pierre, who recently scored the 1,000th point of his career, tops the Eagles with a 20-point average, including a season-high 33 in last week’s 67-64 victory over Lakeshore, to go along with 46% shooting from the field and 32% from 3-point range.
“I don’t think he’s been 100% this year,” Capps said. “It’s popped out before the season, then he was OK, it happened again for Doyle (Tournament). He had a good stretch and then tweaked a little against St. Michael. There’s never been a time where I think he’s felt completely at ease.”
That’s been the basketball life Pierre – a 5-foot-11 guard – has adjusted to since the start of his junior season. He was playing in Live Oak’s jamboree at Walker High where he remembers reaching for a steal and felt a “pop” in his shoulder. Another setback occurred late before the Eagles took part in last year’s parish tournament.
“I didn’t know it was that bad,” said Pierre, an honorable mention All-District 4-5A and All-Parish selection last season. “I got on the side and asked a teammate to pull my arm and it popped back in and I went back and played. Then it got worse over time.”
Pierre estimated the injury costing him half of his junior season and the removal if any peace of mind he’d have on the court since then.
When offered the prospect of surgery, Pierre balked at the notion, fearing the considerable loss of a senior season that’s been a roller-coaster ride thus far for the Eagles.
By his count, Pierre has 10 more scheduled games, but would love nothing more than to help the Eagles reach postseason for the third straight. He’s been the team’s leading scorer in their past two trips to the Class 5A playoffs against Bonnabel and Slidell.
“They’ve tried to talk me into surgery” said Pierre, who plays with a sleeve for support on his right (shooting) shoulder. “I told them this was my senior season and I wanted to play; I’m not going to let my teammates down or my coaches. I told them if I tried to play through it and it doesn’t get better, I’ll have surgery after the season.”
With three years together Capps has had a birds-eye view of Pierre’s development since he transferred to Live Oak for the start of his sophomore year.
He’s not sure where the Eagles would be this season without Pierre’s contributions, including intangibles such as the toughness he’s exhibited the past two seasons.
“I told him he couldn’t have bad practices or have bad games,” Capps said. “I told him if he had a bad game then we’re in a bind and that may not even be fair, but it’s just the way it is. To me when you’re a guy (standout), you kind of take that responsibility and put a little bit more pressure on yourself and for the most part he’s responded.”
Each season has presented its own set of challenges for Pierre, who after being surrounded by more players who could score his first two years, he’d tried to not only take on the bulk of the team’s scoring load this year, but assume a greater leadership role and remain a positive influence in the face of his own limitations.
“I wasn’t a real good leader when I got here, I wasn’t very vocal and only saw the game from the perspective which was to score,” he said. “My junior year kind of opened my eyes to get everyone involved. This year my main role is to score and lead. I’ve just told everyone that basketball’s a game of runs and you never know what may happen or how the ball will fall. Just keep playing and good things will happen.
“I wouldn’t say it’s frustrating because I know God’s not putting me through something I can’t handle,” he said. “I take it as fuel to my fire. It’s all in your mind. If you can fight the pain, you’ll be alright. You have to be mentally tough and just play every game like it’s your last.”
