WATSON - Live Oak opened a tight first-quarter battle by outscoring French Settlement by 10 points en route to a 67-47 victory Tuesday over the Lions.
Lawrence Pierre helped the Eagles get out of the gates quickly with 10 of his team's 13 points in a game that was deadlocked at 13-all after a quarter. He finished with a team-high 18 and Bryon Smith fueled a 18-8 run in the second quarter with seven points.
The Eagles extended their lead to 31-21 at halftime with Lawrence Pierre scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points during that stretch and Amar Pink added 12 points overall.
Live Oak took command after the third quarter in which they outscored French Settlement 22-4.
Cedric Witkowski led the Lions with 22, while Jonas LeBourgeois had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.