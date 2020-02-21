WATSON - Live Oak celebrated its Senior Night in style with seniors serving as the team's top three scorers in a 64-62 District 4-5A victory Friday over Central.
Guard Lawrence Pierre led the way for Live Oak (13-16, 3-2) with 30 points, powered by five 3-pointers, while fellow seniors Amar Pink had 15 and Darian Ricard 13 to help the Eagles gain a share of the District 4-5A runners-up position.
Live Oak dug itself out of a first-half hole in which the Eagles trailed after the first quarter (19-9) and at halftime (34-26).
Pierre had 16 of his game-high total in the second half and scored 11 of his team's 22 points in the fourth quarter, salting the game away with a perfect 6-of-6 effort from the free throw line. Ricard also bolstered the Eagles' changes with nine in the quarter.
Rylan Walker led Central (18-8. 2-3) with 24 points on four 3-pointers. Malik Hilliard added 21.
