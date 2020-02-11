WATSON – Less than two weeks after suffering a 21-point defeat on the road at Walker, Live Oak’s boys basketball team returned the favor.
And this time it was in District 4-5A game, giving the Eagles a tremendous boost Tuesday with a 64-61 victory over Walker at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“We were in it, we were fighting,” Live Oak coach John Capps said of his team which trailed 28-25 at halftime. “It was competitive. I told the guys you’re going to have to make it ugly. You’re going to have to get every rebound, you’re going to have to make them make tough shots.”
Live Oak (11-15, 1-1 in district), which also lost to Walker 84-44 in the parish tournament, rallied from that three-point halftime deficit behind the play of Lawrence Pierre with 29 points and Darian Ricard with 18.
The Eagles outscored the Wildcats 18-15 in the third quarter and 40-33 overall in the second half.
“Lawrence and Darian played incredible,” Capps said. “Walker tried to press us early. I felt like everything they tried, and to stretch it out, either one of those two guys would make a play. They made timely plays.”
Part of Pierre’s total included three 3-pointers and Ricard had 13 of his 18 in the second half.
Capps also praised the play of senior forward Amar Pink, including a pair of pressured-packed free throws and a key layup that defeated Walker’s pressure.
Amar Pink had nine points and his twin brother Ahmad Pink added eight.
“Amar’s points were huge,” Capps said. "Ahmad was a warrior down there (lane)."
Walker, which fell to 20-7, 0-2 in district) didn’t go quietly.
LSU signee Jalen Cook scored a game-high 35 points, including five 3-pointers. The senior point guard scored 15 of his team’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, but with a three-shot opportunity from the free throw line and 10 seconds to go, he made the first, missed the second and was called for a violation on the final attempt.
Brian Thomas added 15 for the Wildcats who had no other double-figure scorers.
“Brian and Jalen are going to get theirs, you can’t stop it,” Capps said. “You have to try and limit everyone else and we did a much better job this time around of not letting the supporting cast beat us.
Walker opened an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and held a 28-25 edge at halftime.
“I told the guys at half that if we could keep in it and get a lead in the fourth quarter, the pressure would switch off of us and onto them and it did,” Capps said. “I thought they made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes and we stretched it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.