COVINGTON - Guard Lawrence Pierre scored 29 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Live Oak hold off a strong charge in the final quarter from Covington for a 60-57 victory on Wednesday.
The Eagles led throughout, turning a 14-12 lead into a 28-19 halftime advantage. They took a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter where the homestanding Lions made a run and outscored the visitors 26-21.
Pierre's team-high total included 9-of-11 shooting at the free throw line. Amar Pink added 14 and C.J. Davis 11.
