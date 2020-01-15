Doyle vs. Live Oak boys basketball - Lawrence Pierre, Brandon Keen
Live Oak's Lawrence Pierre (13) had a season-high 30 points in Tuesday's 67-64 win over Lakeshore.

 File Photo | The News

WATSON - Senior guard Lawrence Pierre scored a season-high 30 points and Live Oak won its second straight game Tuesday with a 67-64 win over Lakeshore.

The Eagles (7-10), who travel to Broadmoor on Thursday, handed Lakeshore (15-2) its first in-state loss. The Titans are Class 4A's No. 4 rated in the LHSAA's recent power ratings.

Live Oak broke a 26-26 halftime time by outscoring Lakeshore 23-11 in the third quarter to open a 49-37 lead.

Senior guard Darian Ricard had a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists, while Amar Pink added 10 points.

