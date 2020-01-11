ST. FRANCISVILLE - Senior guard Lawrence Pierre led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points to lead Live Oak past West Feliciana, 48-36.
As part of his team-high total Pierre had a pair of 3-point baskets.
Senior guard Darian Ricard had eight points and five assists, Amar Pink eight points and six rebounds, while Bryon Smith scored six points, had six rebounds and six steals.
Live Oak started fast, jumping out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter en route to building a 25-15 halftime cushion. The Eagles also outscored the Saints 15-7 in the third quarter for a 40-22 advantage.
Live Oak will be at home twice next week, hosting Lakeshore on Tuesday and University on Friday, while traveling to Broadmoor on Thursday.
